Rita Simons supported by fans as she reveals ‘self-inflicted post-op complications’

Rita Simons has revealed she’s suffered a minor setback in her recovery from life-changing surgery.

The EastEnders legend had a breast reduction earlier this year, as a direct result of scoliosis, a condition she previously spoke about suffering from.

Since going under the knife, Rita has been keeping fans updated on how she has been doing. This week though, the mum-of-two had fans rallying round after she shared that she has given herself a “couple of self-inflicted post-op complications”.

Rita had surgery this year (Credit: ITV)

Rita Simons issues update after surgery

On Friday (May 29) Rita took to her Instagram to issue an update, revealing she was struggling to rest after her surgery. And as a result of her being “incapable of sitting still”, Rita has shared that she’s ‘slowed down her healing’.

The telly favourite uploaded several videos of her keeping busy, including her painting outside and cleaning the decking in her garden.

She wrote in the caption: “If anyone knows how to force me to rest, feel free to let me know.

“I have been told for 8 weeks to slow down and something about those words makes me immediately reach for a jet washer/ ladder/paintbrush wtf is wrong with me!!?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Simons (@rita_simonsofficial)

Rita suffers ‘self-inflicted post-op complications’

Rita went on: “Swipe to see what “rest” looks like in my world. Anyway, because I seem physically incapable of sitting still, l’ve managed to slow down my healing and give myself a couple of self-inflicted post-op complications.

“Nothing terrible. Just annoying. It’s also doing absolutely NADA for the post-op fluid retention I’m dealing with. I REPEAT…all my own fault.”

She added: “Moral of the story: If your surgeon tells you to chill… DO IT. Also, huge thank you to Jo @promedhealthdermal who has been amazing while I completely ignore instructions and then turn up asking her to fix the consequences. There is genuinely nothing this woman can’t do. So grateful to Jo and the team for keeping me sane. But at least the decking looks marvellous. H #breastreductionsurgery #healingjourney.”

Rita’s fans flooded the comments section with support. One person said: “It’s hard to rest when you’re told too..iknow that but please look after yourself girl sending you lots of healing love.”

Another added: “Make sure you take your time while keeping busy.” A third also chimed in and told her: “Take it easy and relax.”

Read more: Rita Simons, 48, flooded with support as she shares heartwarming family update: ‘My beautiful babies’

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