EastEnders star Rita Simons supported as she prepares for life-changing surgery

Actor Rita Simons has announced she is preparing to have breast reduction surgery and visited her doctor during her pre-op.

The EastEnders legend, who famously played Roxy Mitchell in the BBC soap opera between 2007 and 2017, shared the news with her social media followers yesterday (March 23).

Rita will be having her surgery next week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

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Rita Simons prepares for breast reduction surgery

In an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, the 49-year-old star visited a Pall Mall Medical hospital, where she revealed she was preparing to have her breast reduction surgery next week.

In the first slide, she can be seen lying down as her doctor did a check on her. For the following slide, Rita was all smiles as she was captured posing with the doctor.

“Pre-op checks today… Thank you so much to Pall Mall Medical and the wonderful Mr Ramachandran Prasad for such an easy experience,” she wrote in her caption.

“In prep for my breast reduction next week, I had a scan to make sure everything’s ok. Being post-hysterectomy and on HRT, I’m always mindful of checking my breasts for any changes. I already have cysts, so we wanted to be extra safe and do an ultrasound,” Rita continued.

She revealed she was “all good” and that her doctor is “happy”, sharing that she “couldn’t have asked for a smoother, quicker experience”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Simons (@rita_simonsofficial)

‘It’s going to be a life changer’

Fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support for next week’s operation.

“Hope it all goes well Rita and thank you for sharing. Huge hugs sent xx,” one user wrote.

“Wishing you all the best lovely.. hope all goes well. It’s going to be a life changer I think for you. Sending love,” another person shared.

“Wishing you all the very best for your surgery and a speedy recovery Rita. Take great care,” a third remarked.

“Hope the surgery and recovery goes well for you,” a fourth said.

Read more: Rita Simons, 48, flooded with support as she shares heartwarming family update: ‘My beautiful babies’

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