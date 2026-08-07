MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow has spoken out following reports about Meghan Markle’s alleged behaviour during filming.

Meghan’s guest-judge appearance on MasterChef Australia prompted claims of behind-the-scenes tension. However, Poh has dismissed the stories as “ridiculous” and described the Duchess of Sussex as a “model citizen”.

Meghan was on MasterChef Australia (Credit: Network 10)

Poh Ling Yeow defends Meghan Markle amid MasterChef Australia row

Speaking to a Perth radio programme, Poh said: “If I had a buck for every time I’ve been asked about Meghan, I’d be a billionaire.”

She continued: “We had such a lovely time with her. She was a model citizen, honestly. Just no fuss, she actually hung out with us judges and didn’t scurry away into her green room.

“She was completely engaged with the whole process, and she really knows her food. There was nothing to complain about at all.”

Addressing the negative stories surrounding the appearance, Poh said: “It’s ridiculous.”

MasterChef episode delivers strong ratings

The episode also proved a ratings success for Network 10. Figures released by the broadcaster show it reached 1.6 million Total TV viewers.

Its overnight audience was the network’s biggest for a Sunday since July 2023. Meanwhile, 118,000 streaming viewers gave Network 10 its largest overnight streaming audience to date.

The national audience across seven days reached 1.22 million. Total TV combines conventional television audiences with digital broadcast video-on-demand viewing in Australia.

Meghan’s co-star defended her (Credit: Network 10)

Meghan appeared with Poh, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli during the programme’s 18th season. The contestants were tasked with turning a staple ingredient into a dish “fit for a duchess”.

However, celebrity journalist Rob Shuter later relayed claims from unnamed production insiders that her appearance had left cast and crew “exhausted”.

He claimed a source has alleged that “mentioning her name around the production office makes some crew members tense up”.

Sources close to Meghan disputed the allegations, telling the Daily Express that the reports were “false”. They claimed she had an “incredible” time with the judges, contestants and crew, adding that there had been “no issues” and that “everything was so positive”.

Poh said the experience had also changed her understanding of the scrutiny Meghan faces.

She explained: “It’s the first time anything like that has happened to me. So it’s been very eye-opening to me to see what Meghan cops everyday, and it’s really full on.”

Read more: King Charles’ ‘express request’ over meeting with Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

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