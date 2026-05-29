Lisa Riley reveals painful tattoo ahead of 50th birthday: ‘This one means the world to me’

Lisa Riley has revealed her no-doubt rather painful new tattoo ahead of her 50th birthday.

The Emmerdale actress is no stranger to getting some body art. As well as a Slovenian word dedicated to her partner Al, Lisa also has a spiritual tattoo on her left foot.

And this week, Lisa added a new ink to her body, and later opened up about the decision behind going ahead with it.

Lisa spoke about her new tattoo (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley ‘could not be happier’ with new tattoo

On Thursday (May 28) Lisa took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her getting tattooed on her foot with a Keith Haring symbol.

Keith Haring was a renowned American artist, who found fame in the 1980s. He became famous for his bold and vibrant artwork. Tragically Keith died in 1990 of AIDS-related complications.

Lisa revealed in the caption: “NEW TATTOO DAY!!!!!!!! Third time lucky-with the incredible @gerktattoos she is the best-FACT!!! | could not be happier-this one means the world to me it’s a stamp on life as I become 50 in just over six weeks!!! Adore #keithharing #tattoo.”

Meanwhile on Friday (May 29) Lisa appeared on Loose Women and opened up about why she decided to get the tattoo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa Riley on new tattoo

“This is my third one, and they say ‘is it a midlife crisis to have more tattoos?’ But yes this is my third one,” Lisa explained to her fellow Loose Women co-stars.

Talking about her new one, Lisa said: “Yesterday I had my new Keith Haring symbol.” A photo then popped up on screen of Lisa’s new tattoo. She explained: “There it is. This is the Barking Dog.”

Lisa continued: “I’m approaching 50, there’s things I want to do, it’s part of my tick-the-box things before I’m 50. And this was definitely one of them. I’m obsessed with Keith Haring, I have been for years and years.”

She then shared: “My dear friend got HIV years and years ago and Keith obviously when he was famous with his artwork, was all linked to when he also got the prognosis of being HIV positive.”

The tattoo is a Keith Haring symbol (Credit: ITV)

‘Put your foot forward and you just keep going’

Lisa continued: “And he [Keith] basically designed the dog as in ‘I’m going to go through life’; that was the motto of it.

“And I just thought what can I do? And now I’m 50 I’m just going to go through the rest of my life with my right foot stepping forward.”

Lisa also spoke about her late mum, who died in 2012 from breast cancer.

She said: “I kind of like the idea that my mum always used to say to me ‘no matter what anyone does to you in life anybody, you put your foot forward and you just keep going’.”

Read more: Lisa Riley supported as she issues health update from hospital following operation on thumb

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