I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Riley performs marriage U-turn as she teases coming back from Oz with ‘wedding ring’

I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Riley has opened up about her future wedding plans, as she performs huge U-turn on her previous decision not to tie the knot.

Lisa, best known for playing the iconic Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, is one of the many familiar faces taking part in I’m A Celebrity this year. While we’re only a few episodes in, I’m A Celebrity viewers are already loving how comforting Lisa was when Jack Osbourne opened up about his dad, Ozzy’s death.

But away from the jungle, it seems like Lisa may be ready to take a huge step in her relationship, after previously saying she wasn’t going to.

Lisa got engaged to fiancé Al in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley wedding U-turn

For 11 years, Lisa has been in a relationship with a man named Al. But she has kept their romance fairly private, not even revealing his full name to the public ever. Al popped the question to Lisa in 2018. The pair have been engaged ever since.

But it’s been seven years since they got engaged, and the pair still haven’t tied the knot. This is due to the fact that Lisa heartbreakingly lost her mum, Cath.

Lisa has previously been open about not wanting to have a wedding without her mum – who died of cancer 2012. And even admitted that Al lost his own mum and also felt the same way.

However, in a new interview with OK! Magazine, Lisa has revealed that she is finally ready to have a wedding. But on one condition – that she makes it to the final of I’m A Celebrity.

She revealed: “My Al will be there at the end of the bridge waiting for me. We have been talking about getting married. It’s really weird. If I get to the final, then yes. It would make sense this year that I would come back with that and a wedding ring.”

However, Lisa clarified that she “wouldn’t get married in Australia” because she is due back on Emmerdale the day after she gets home.

Lisa explained: “The thought of having a wedding without my mum. I don’t think I could cope with it. What would be so different in our lives if we got married? There are so many things we have done as a couple that makes us feel solidified, that are personal to us.

“But yes. If there was a time to do it, then this year would definitely be it.”

Lisa was quick to comfort Jack (Credit: ITV)

Lisa’s time on I’m A Celebrity so far

Before entering the jungle, odds had it that Lisa would go quite far. But two episodes in, it seems reports suggest this might not be the case anymore.

Bookies odds reported by Entertainment Daily have shown that Lisa’s odds have suggested she could be the first exit.

Sitting at 3/1 to be eliminated first, Shane Orton said: “There has been a major betting surge on Lisa Riley, whose odds have drastically shortened to 3/1.

“Punters are now backing her as a strong contender for the first exit, with her odds reflecting a shift in punter and viewer sentiment after the first show.”

However, with only two episodes having aired, there is still plenty of time for viewers to see more of Lisa. And if we continue to see her have more emotional chats with other campmates, fans will very easily grow to love her even more.

