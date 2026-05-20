As Clare and Ian avoid each other in EastEnders, here’s why they don’t get on

EastEnders viewers were left doing a double-take during tonight’s emotional episode as Clare Bates returned to Walford for Nigel’s funeral, only to share a painfully awkward reunion with Ian Beale.

While the episode focused on Nigel’s heartbreaking send-off and the Mitchell family’s dramatic race to save Mark, many fans were more interested in the tension between Clare and Ian after they came face-to-face again at Phil’s house.

It was briefly hinted that the pair had a difficult history together, leaving some viewers wondering exactly what went on between them years ago.

Clare was shocked to see Ian in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Nigel’s funeral almost ended in disaster

As Julie and Phil struggled with the enormity of saying goodbye to Nigel, the residents of Albert Square gathered at Phil’s house before the funeral.

Julie was struggling to find the perfect words for her eulogy. Soon Nigel’s step-daughter, Clare, arrived, along with Julie’s son, Josh. Clare offered Julie support with her eulogy and suggested a poem that she and Nigel wrote together when she was a child.

But before the funeral got underway, it dawned on the Mitchells that Mark was missing, and it didn’t take them long to realise Russell had kidnapped him.

Phil, Sam and Grant agreed to go and find Mark after Nigel’s funeral. But when Russell called with fresh demands as they were getting into the hearse, the trio raced off to Hackney – with Nigel in tow!

Grant, Phil and Sam went to rescue Mark (Credit: BBC)

The Mitchells raced to find Mark

Taking Nigel on ‘one last boys’ trip’, Billy drove them to a warehouse. He sat in the hearse with Nigel’s coffin while Sam, Phil and Grant went in to rescue Mark.

They were shocked to find him tied up, and soon a fight almost broke out between Grant, Phil and Russell’s men.

Thankfully, Sam had a clear head and came up with a plan to keep the peace.

Russell had demanded a gold chain back that she had stolen from him years ago. In return, she offered Russell Nigel’s watch, which Julie had given to Phil just hours earlier. Oblivious that Sam was bluffing and it was actually Billy’s watch, Phil was adamant that Russell couldn’t have it, but Sam insisted it was what Nigel would have wanted.

Russell then demanded that the cash be transferred to his account from Grant’s bar sale and considered the debt settled.

It was then a race to get Nigel to his own funeral, and they arrived in the nick of time with a bloodied and bruised Mark in tow.

Nigel got the send-off he deserved (Credit: BBC)

Clare and Ian had an unhappy reunion in EastEnders

Julie was relieved to see Phil, Grant and Sam finally arrive in the hearse. Soon, everyone piled into the church to give Nigel the send-off he deserved. Julie’s eulogy was perfect. Then, to everyone’s surprise, Grant and Phil got up and spoke about Nigel in a moving tribute.

Back at the Square, everyone went to Phil’s house for the wake. And, during a quiet moment with Phil, Julie dropped the bombshell that she was moving back to Scotland.

However, it wasn’t the Mitchells’ gangster antics, or even Julie leaving, that had everyone talking. It was the fact that Clare and Ian were so awkward with one another when they came face-to-face at Phil’s house.

Clare returned to Walford to say goodbye to Nigel (Credit: BBC)

What happened between Clare and Ian in EastEnders?

When Clare returned to Albert Square in 2008, she began targeting wealthy men for money.

Ian Beale soon became one of her targets after Clare realised she could take advantage of him. She flirted heavily with Ian before eventually kissing him, leaving him stunned.

Ian later invited Clare to dinner at a hotel and revealed he had booked a room for the night.

Clare then attempted to blackmail Ian, threatening to tell Jane about their kiss unless he paid her money. However, Ian decided to come clean to Jane himself rather than give in to Clare’s demands.

Jane was furious over the situation and warned Clare to stay away from Ian, bringing Clare’s scheming to an end.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: a bombshell rocks Vicki and Ross’s wedding, while Grant runs from the police