WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Julie drop a bombshell on Phil.

There are emotional scenes in EastEnders today as Walford says goodbye to Nigel at his funeral.

But while friends and family gather to honour one of the Square’s most-loved residents, another huge goodbye is on the cards as Julie drops a shock bombshell about her future.

Walford says goodbye to Nigel today (Credit: BBC)

Nigel’s funeral isn’t smooth sailing

As Julie struggles to find the right words for her eulogy, Phil is also in his own world of heartache as he faces saying goodbye to his best friend. But as always with the Mitchells, there is drama just around the corner.

Grant, Phil and Vicki quickly realise that Mark is missing, oblivious to the fact that he was kidnapped the night before by Russell.

While Grant wants to go and find Mark immediately, Phil is adamant that they have Nigel’s funeral to attend first. However, when Russell rings with fresh demands, the Mitchells know they have to act fast.

Already in the hearse with Nigel’s coffin, Grant, Phil, Sam, and Billy take a detour to Hackney to save Mark – taking Nigel with them for ‘one last boys’ trip’.

There is a tense standoff with Russell and his men, which Sam manages to defuse with some quick thinking. Soon, they are heading back to the church, his time with a bloodied and bruised Mark in tow.

Julie is relieved to see the hearse arrive, and everyone gathers in the church to give Nigel the send-off he deserves. After Julie reads her emotional tribute to Nigel, there is a surprise twist when Grant and Phil also get up to say a few words about their friend.

Nigel gets the heartfelt send-off that he deserves (Credit: BBC)

Julie makes a big announcement

The funeral is a fitting celebration of Walford’s most-loved resident, and everyone piles back to Phil’s house for the wake. But when Phil and Julie manage to find a moment of quiet together, Julie drops a bombshell.

Phil points out that Julie is ‘one of them’ now, whether she likes it or not, and says he hopes she is sticking around in Walford. But she has some news. Julie tells Phil she is moving back to Scotland, as that’s where her happiest memories of Nigel are.

Clearly devastated, Phil struggles to put on a brave face. Thankfully, Sam saves the moment by whisking Phil away for a Mitchell family meeting.

Phil and Julie have a heart-to-heart (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are devastated to say goodbye to Julie

While viewers have praised the soap for giving Nigel such an emotional farewell, many fans are devastated that Julie is leaving too.

Soap fans rushed to social media to share their heartbreak over another familiar face departing Walford.

“What do you mean Julie is leaving? Noooooo!” one fan wrote on X.

Another viewer added: “I can’t believe we are losing Julie. Hope she returns again soon, and permanently.”

A third said: “I’m actually devastated beyond belief that we are losing Julie.”

Meanwhile, another fan praised Karen Henthorn’s return to the role. “I’m devastated that we are about to lose Julie Bates. Karen Henthorn is a phenomenal actress, and Julie had so much potential to stay on the Square full-time. Especially with Phil claiming she’ll always be part of the family!”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: a bombshell rocks Vicki and Ross’s wedding, while Grant runs from the police