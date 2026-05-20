Vinnie Jones predicts what will be written on his gravestone in new Netflix documentary

Vinnie Jones has opened up about his extraordinary life, football career and biggest regret in a brand-new Netflix documentary, Untold UK.

The former footballer turned Hollywood actor reflects on his journey from one of the toughest players in English football to starring alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

From his famous Wimbledon days to winning the FA Cup and carving out a successful acting career, the documentary explores the highs and lows of Vinnie Jones’ remarkable life.

The Hollywood star has reflected on his career (Credit: Netflix)

Vinnie Jones’ reveals his biggest regret in new Netflix documentary

The 61-year-old looks back on his transformation from feared football hardman to movie star. Vinnie famously became known as part of Wimbledon’s notorious “Crazy Gang” during the 1980s and 1990s and still holds the record for the most red cards in English football history.

However, despite his success, Vinnie admitted there is one thing he wishes he had changed much earlier in life – giving up alcohol.

Speaking in Untold UK: Vinnie Jones, he said: “My biggest regret is not giving up drinking probably 20 years beforehand. I tried it but never stuck at it. I think I’d have achieved a lot more without the booze.”

Vinnie explained that when he first went on trial at Wimbledon, he stayed away from alcohol completely because he wanted to be in the best possible shape physically.

“When I first went to Wimbledon on trial, I never had a drink for a year. I wanted to be the fittest I could be. And then I fell into the culture,” he admitted.

The star revealed he has now been sober since 2013.

He was known as one of the ‘Crazy Gang’ (Credit: Netflix)

During the documentary, Vinnie candidly reflected on how football culture at the time heavily influenced his lifestyle.

“It got hold of me. The more you drink, the more crazy you get and the more [beep] you cause. Your reputation gets bigger and more out of hand,” he shared.

“So maybe my biggest regret is not giving up the booze a long time ago. I wasn’t a drinker or a smoker growing up – it was just football.”

Vinnie explained that drinking became part of life while playing with Wimbledon’s “Crazy Gang”, a team famous for their wild behaviour and close bond behind the scenes.

“It was all part of being part of the Crazy Gang. I think I’d have been a lot better player if I hadn’t drunk through my career,” he added.

The former footballer also reflected on how quickly his life changed after becoming successful in the sport.

“But when you’re a young lad from a building site and the next minute you’re playing in front of 50,000 people, you never think it’s going to end,” he said.

Vinnie’s dream of working as a professional footballer came true (Credit: Netflix)

Thoughts on what will happen when he dies

As well as opening up about his regrets, Vinnie also looked back on some of the biggest achievements of his life and career.

The actor admitted Wimbledon’s famous FA Cup win over Liverpool in 1988 remains the proudest moment of his football career and believes it will always define his legacy.

“I think the biggest achievement is the FA Cup,” he said.

Vinnie reflected on Wimbledon’s unlikely journey through the competition and their shock victory against one of the most dominant teams in football history.

“Jack and the Beanstalk was a great story of mine as a kid, and that’s what we did at Wimbledon when we beat Liverpool,” he explained.

“I remember the first round being 1-0 down against Mansfield away. Fast forward a few months, and you’ve beaten one of the greatest teams in the last 50 years.”

Vinnie said his biggest regret was not giving up drinking sooner (Credit: Netflix)

The star added: “It was some achievement. It will probably be on my gravestone, I should think.”

Since retiring from football, Vinnie has continued to enjoy success in the entertainment industry, appearing in a string of Hollywood films and TV projects.

He also fronts his own reality series, Vinnie Jones In The Country, which follows life on his 2,000-acre estate in West Sussex.

Read more: Vinnie Jones reveals ‘spiritual’ new girlfriend Emma Ford’s ‘chat’ with his late wife Tanya

Untold UK: Vinnie Jones is on Netflix from Tuesday May 26.

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