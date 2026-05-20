Prince Harry’s touching anniversary gift for Meghan Markle revealed as she shares intimate family moment

Prince Harry pulled out all the stops for his gift for Meghan Markle as the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary this week, with the Duchess of Sussex giving fans a rare glimpse into their family celebrations at home.

May 19 marked eight years since Harry and Meghan married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor back in 2018.

To celebrate the occasion, Meghan, 44, shared a collection of romantic photos from their wedding day, along with sweet clips featuring their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, four.

Harry and Meghan celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday (Credit: Instagram)

Prince Harry surprises Meghan Markle with meaningful penguin sculpture

On her Instagram Stories, Meghan posted a video showing Harry, 41, walking in carrying a candlelit cake inspired by the couple’s wedding dessert.

The pair famously chose a lemon elderflower cake for their royal wedding and recreated the flavour again for their anniversary celebrations.

But Harry’s thoughtful present for Meghan quickly caught fans’ attention.

The Duke of Sussex gifted his wife a bronze sculpture featuring two penguins sitting side by side. Meghan also revealed a photo of the pair dressed in matching penguin onesies, alongside a handwritten note reading: “The one and only.”

As the sculpture was unveiled, Meghan gasped in surprise before explaining the sentimental meaning behind the gift to Archie and Lilibet.

“Mama and Papa, when we got engaged we had a party with all of our friends and family. We said everyone wear a onesie. We were penguins because we’re together for life,” she said.

Harry gave Meghan a sculpture of two penguins for their anniversary (Credit: Instagram)

Royal fans react to Harry’s anniversary present

Royal watchers quickly shared their thoughts online after Meghan posted the heartfelt moment.

One fan wrote on X: “For their 8th wedding anniversary, Prince Harry made Meghan a statue of penguins in bronze.

“Why penguins you ask, because ‘penguins mate for life.’ That man is gone and has been gone from that ‘the very first time we met.’ Happy anniversary to the truest lovers.”

We were penguins because we’re together for life.

Another commented: “10/10 hopelessly in love these two.”

A third added: “The duke and duchess really make the cutest penguins, ever! I love how Meghan is telling her children about her and Harry’s engagement!

“They are a beautiful example for Archie and Lili. They show their children what true love really is.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in Windsor in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Expert says Prince Harry was ‘totally elated’ on wedding day

After Meghan shared more images from the couple’s wedding day, body language expert Darren Stanton also weighed in on the photos.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren said: “The first thing that strikes me with Meghan is the way she is looking at Harry whilst he is making his speech. It is almost a look of astonishment and disbelief.

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“Her eyes are wide and she has a broad smile. They are in their own little bubble.”

He also added: “Harry was totally elated on the day. The close up of him hugging someone shows just pure joy.”

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