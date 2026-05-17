The royal family call Princess Catherine ‘forbidden’ title behind the scenes, claims former royal butler

Princess Kate Middleton may now officially be known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, but according to a former royal aide, behind closed palace doors she has always simply been “Kate”.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles for seven years, has lifted the lid on what Prince William really calls his wife when the cameras are off.

Princess Catherine is often dubbed ‘Kate’ in the press (Credit: Matt Crossick/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton’s real name behind palace doors

Speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet on behalf of Smooth Spins, Harrold claimed the Princess of Wales was always known as “Kate” long before marrying into the royal family.

“She was always known as Kate,” he said. “William always called her Kate. This ‘Catherine’ thing only began after the wedding.”

Harrold also revealed that when he first met the future princess, she personally introduced herself using the more informal nickname.

“When I first met her, she introduced herself to me as Kate, and asked me to call her that,” he explained.

Royal fans will remember that Prince William repeatedly referred to his future bride as “Kate” during the couple’s iconic engagement interview in 2010.

However, after their 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey, official royal communications appeared to shift toward the more formal “Catherine”.

Harrold believes things could become even more formal in the future.

“I think after their coronation, she will be Queen Catherine,” he claimed.

Kate recently shared a glimpse into her home life (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Kate gives rare insight into life at home with William and the children

The revelation comes as Kate recently delighted royal fans by sharing some sweet details about home life during a Buckingham Palace garden party.

The Princess of Wales joined William in hosting around 8,000 guests on the palace lawns, where she spoke candidly about the family’s beloved new puppy, Otto.

According to HELLO!, Kate admitted the energetic pup has already caused chaos at Adelaide Cottage.

“He unfortunately chewed quite a lot the other day,” she laughed while speaking to guests. “You have to keep them busy.”

The princess also shared a relatable parenting moment involving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“The first thing we do in the morning is check, ‘Has anyone taken Otto out?’” she revealed.

Kate also spoke about her growing love for padel, the hugely popular racket sport often compared to a mix of tennis and squash.

“I love padel. It’s such a good game,” she said. “Such a great leveller for those who don’t play tennis.”

The appearance marked another significant step in Kate’s return to public life following her cancer diagnosis in 2024. The princess later confirmed she had completed chemotherapy and is now in remission.

Now, Kate is preparing for another major milestone as she gears up for her first solo overseas working trip since her health battle.

Read more: Meghan Markle takes Archie and Lilibet to Disney with her mother Doria as fans gush

So, what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.