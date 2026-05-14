Prince Harry issues warning over ‘deeply troubling’ news in new essay

Prince Harry has shared his fears over the growing rise of antisemitism, calling the situation “deeply troubling” in a powerful new essay.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, warned that increasing hostility towards Jewish communities has already resulted in “lethal violence”. He reflected on recent attacks targeting synagogues and Jewish people in the UK and beyond.

His comments come after a string of attacks at Jewish sites over recent months, including the shocking stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green, north London, at the end of April.

Harry has spoken out against the rising tide of antisemitism (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry issues warning over antisemitism in new essay

Writing for The New Statesman in an essay titled “my fears for a divided kingdom”, Harry said hatred aimed at people because of their identity or beliefs “is not protest, it is prejudice”.

He wrote: “We have seen how legitimate protest against state actions in the Middle East does exist alongside hostility toward Jewish communities at home, just as we have also seen how criticism of those actions can be too easily dismissed or mischaracterised. Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith.”

The duke also acknowledged what he described as “deep and justified alarm” over the scale of loss in Gaza and Lebanon. But he insisted people must remain “clear” about where anger should be directed.

‘We cannot ignore the truth’

In the essay, Harry repeatedly referred to the actions of “the state”. However, he did not directly name Israel.

He continued: “We cannot ignore a difficult truth: when states act without accountability, and in ways that raise serious questions under international humanitarian law, criticism is both legitimate, necessary and essential in any democracy. The consequences do not remain contained within borders. They reverberate outward, shaping perception, inflaming tensions.”

The Duke of Sussex seemed to reference his Nazi costume scandal (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry also appeared to reference the Nazi costume scandal that sparked global backlash in 2005.

Thoughtless actions for which I have apologised, taken responsibility and learnt from.

At the time, Harry faced criticism after attending a fancy dress party wearing a Nazi uniform costume. A photograph taken at the event was later sold to newspapers and quickly made headlines around the world.

The prince has previously described wearing the costume as “one of the biggest mistakes” of his life.

Writing again in his latest essay, Harry reflected on the past errors he made and how they continue to shape his views today.

Harry says he has learnt from past mistakes

He said: “I am acutely aware of my own past mistakes. Thoughtless actions for which I have apologised, taken responsibility and learnt from. That experience informs my conviction that clarity matters now more than ever, at a time when confusion and the distortion of truth are doing real harm, even when speaking plainly is not without consequence. It requires responsibility from all of us.”

Harry finished his essay with a plea for unity. He warned against anger being directed at entire communities.

He wrote: “When anger is turned towards communities, whether Jewish, Muslim, or any other, it ceases to be a call for justice and becomes something far more corrosive.”

Read more: ‘He is a secular saint’: Prince Harry’s emotional tribute to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday

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