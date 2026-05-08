“He is a secular saint”: Prince Harry’s emotional tribute to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday

Prince Harry has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary broadcaster David Attenborough ahead of his milestone 100th birthday, describing him as a “secular saint” and a treasured figure across Britain.

Prince Harry shared a sweet tribute for David Attenborough’s 100th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry writes emotional tribute for David Attenborough

Writing in Time magazine, Harry reflected on Attenborough’s remarkable influence and decades-long career bringing the natural world into homes across the globe.

“For almost anyone who grew up in the United Kingdom, Sir David Attenborough is more than a broadcaster; he is a secular saint. He is an institutional pillar,” Harry wrote.

The duke compared Attenborough to something as deeply British “as a cup of tea,” praising the broadcaster’s calm and trusted presence throughout generations.

Harry also highlighted Attenborough’s unique ability to connect audiences with the beauty of the planet without lecturing them.

“He has earned the world’s trust by simply showing us that our environment is worth appreciating. He didn’t demand our attention, but drew us in with the wonder of nature all the same,” he explained.

The tribute became more emotional as Harry reflected on Attenborough’s warnings about climate change and environmental destruction. He said that when someone who has “quite literally seen it all” speaks about the state of the world, he is not exaggerating but instead “reporting from the front lines.”

Harry concluded the essay by praising Attenborough’s legacy and lasting impact on future generations.

“At 100, Sir David Attenborough has spent a lifetime delivering us the facts with patience, honesty, and wonder,” he wrote. “He has shown us the world in all its brilliance and fragility, and in doing so has left humanity with both a gift and a responsibility.”

The wildlife broadcaster has a close relationship with the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David Attenborough’s close bond with the royal family

Attenborough has long shared a strong relationship with the royal family, particularly King Charles III and Prince William, who are both passionate environmental campaigners.

William previously worked alongside Attenborough on the Earthshot Prize and has often praised his hopeful approach to conservation.

Following the release of Ocean with David Attenborough, William wrote: “However hard-hitting his message is, Sir David always leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism that all is not lost, and this film is no different. We must act together, with urgency, to restore our oceans.”

Meanwhile, Charles and Queen Camilla also publicly celebrated Attenborough’s birthday on social media.

“Wishing Sir David Attenborough a very happy 100th birthday,” the royal couple wrote, adding: “Enjoy your special celebration this evening!”

Attenborough marked the occasion with the release of a new documentary, Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure, revisiting some of his most iconic moments while examining the fragile condition of the planet’s oceans.

The broadcasting icon also recently made history after becoming the oldest-ever recipient of a Daytime Emmy Award for his narration work on Netflix’s Secret Lives of Orangutans.

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