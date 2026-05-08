Cheryl shares new picture of son Bear as ‘wonderful’ family trip to Florida continues

Singer Cheryl has shared a gorgeous new look at her family trip to Florida with son Bear, and has delighted fans by sharing a new picture of the youngster.

Cheryl welcomed son Bear with her ex Liam Payne. And, in recent weeks, she’s been holidaying in the States with some of the late One Direction singer’s family.

Overnight (May 8), Cheryl shared new pictures from the trip, with the Girls Aloud star and son Bear enjoying the delights of the Universal Orlando theme park and it’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction.

Cheryl shared a new picture with son Bear at Universal Orlando (Credit: Instagram)

Cheryl visits Universal Orlando with son Bear

Clearly making the most of the Easter holidays, Cheryl continued to share a glimpse into her getaway with son Bear, nine.

She shared a picture of the pair walking into Universal Studios, with the mother and son both wearing sunhats, and Bear – almost as tall as his famous mum – wrapping his arm around her shoulders.

A second picture saw the singer posing with comic book characters the Green Goblin and Doctor Doom.

She then headed to Platform 9 and 3/4 for a picture.

Cheryl captioned the pictures: “What a wonderful few days.”

Cheryl with the Green Goblin and Doctor Doom (Credit: Instagram)

‘Bear is the size of Cheryl!’

Fans of the singer were thrilled to see more pictures of her holiday with Bear.

“Imagine walking around Orlando and seeing Cheryl and Bear walk by,” said one fan of the singer.

“Bear is the size of Cheryl!” another commented.

She also went to Platform 9 and 3/4 (Credit: Instagram)

‘Somewhere in the world magic still exists’

Late last month, Cheryl shared snaps and a video from her time in Disneyland Orlando with her son.

They were joined by Liam Payne’s sister, Ruth, and her family.

Cheryl shared pictures of herself soaking up the sun in Disney, along with a video of herself and Bear holding hands, walking through the park.

“Somewhere in the corners of the world Magic still exists,” she captioned the post.

“Looks like you had the most magical time. Bear is getting so tall,” one fan commented at the time.

“Wow, they’re so beautiful, I love them so much, Bear is so big now,” another said.

Read more: Cheryl’s ‘new distraction’ revealed as baby news is ‘just what she needs’

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