Cheryl’s new ‘distraction’ revealed as baby ‘just what she needs’ after ‘hellish few years

After a “pretty hellish few years” for Cheryl, it has now been claimed that a “new baby in her life is picking up”.

The singer has faced her fair share of heartbreak recently. In 2021, Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding passed away after a cancer battle. Then, in October 2024, her ex and father to her son Bear, Liam Payne, tragically died.

More trauma followed, as Cheryl also had to endure a terrifying ongoing stalker ordeal, and recently, photos were published of her estranged brother Andrew outside a supermarket.

But now, with her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts preparing to welcome her first child, it’s been alleged that the new baby in Cheryl’s life is ‘just what she needs’.

Cheryl is said to be finding comfort in Nicola’s impending arrival (Credit: ITV)

Cheryl ‘can’t wait’ for new baby

Nicola Roberts announced her pregnancy on Christmas Day 205. She shares the unborn baby with her footballer fiancé Mitch Hahn.

Singer Nicola has been dating footballer fiancé Mitch Hahn for a few years. She went Instagram official with him in May last year.

And according to sources, Nicola’s pal Cheryl is over the moon about Nicola’s impending arrival as she is said to be “desperate for some good news”.

“Cheryl can’t wait for Nicola’s baby to be born. It’s a joyful distraction in what has been a pretty hellish few years,” an insider told heat.

Nicola is expecting her first child (Credit: BRITs / YouTube)

‘Cheryl’s felt like she can’t catch a break’

They added: “She’s promised to be a very hands-on auntie and be there for Nicola as much as she can. Cheryl is always broody and with [her son] Bear being nine, she’s desperate to be around a baby again. She’s so excited for Nicola.”

“Recently, Cheryl’s felt like she can’t catch a break, so she’s desperate for some good news. With Liam, Sarah and the situation with Andrew, she’s really struggled at times, but the thought of this new baby in her life is picking her up.”

The source also noted that “Nicola is like a sister” to Cheryl and claimed Cheryl’s son Bear will see Nicola’s baby “as his cousin”.

ED! has contacted Cheryl’s representatives for comment.

Cheryl’s ex and baby father Liam died in 2024 (Credit: Netflix)

Cheryl’s ‘hellish few years’

Girls Aloud favourite Cheryl has faced a traumatic past few years, including the death of Bear’s dad, Liam Payne. He died in October 2024 aged just 31, after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

A toxicology report later released by the prosecutor’s office said Liam had traces of “alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants” in his system when he died.

What’s more, in 2025, Cheryl was at the centre of a stalking ordeal. Daniel Bannister, who reportedly killed a man in an attack at a homeless hostel, was convicted of causing the star “serious alarm” after turning up at her mansion in Buckinghamshire, according to The Sun.

Bannister served a 30-month prison stint for manslaughter after he attacked a man in 2012. He is said to have been “displaying fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repetitive behaviour” towards Cheryl.

Read more: Cheryl fans delighted as she reunites with her Girls Aloud bandmates: ‘We’ve missed you!’

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