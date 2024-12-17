A tourist who was staying in the same hotel as Liam Payne at the time of his death has recalled the horrifying moment he saw the star plunge from his third-floor balcony.

The interview is featured in TMZ’s controversial new documentary, Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame?

The 31-year-old singer fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October. Authorities ruled out suicide and reports claimed that he was trying to escape from his hotel room.

The postmortem report states that Liam died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”. Now, the man who witnessed the singer’s death has broken his silence.

Liam was allegedly trying to ‘escape’ his room when he fell to death (Credit: Splash News)

Witness from Liam Payne documentary latest to speak out

Bret Watson claims to have seen Liam plunge to his death and is “haunted” by the incident, according to The Mirror.

He says in the documentary: “We happened to be looking out of the window of our hotel at the pool area and the view from the hotel.”

“We saw Liam fall… and so we immediately rushed out on the balcony to see what it was and when we looked down we could see that it was Liam lying on the ground.”

Bret said he was certain upon seeing Liam that he had died. He remembers looking at his companion in shock thinking, ‘oh my God, this is real. This actually happened’.

He tells on camera that the harrowing incident is now “burned into his brain”. Bret also admitted that he doesn’t think he can ever forget the “haunting” and “heartbreaking” incident.

Initial toxicology tests reportedly showed a “cocktail of drugs” in the singer’s system when he died. Authorities said that “in the state he was in, he did not know what he was doing”. It’s also claimed he died instantly.

CALLING WEST COAST VIEWERS IN 15 MINUTES, TMZ uncovers what led to #LiamPayne’s tragic death – and who was responsible. “TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who’s To Blame?” premieres at 8/7c on @FOXTV: https://t.co/XqI3yyJAMr pic.twitter.com/N5VkzI9tpu — TMZ (@TMZ) December 17, 2024

Fans are furious

Documentaries focusing on Liam’s death haven’t been well-received by fans. ABC’s special One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days met with negative reactions when it aired in October.

Now, TMZ’s documentary has stirred similar emotions among the late singer’s fans. They have branded the documentary which aired yesterday (December 16) in the US as “invasive”.

One angry fan said: “This TMZ Liam Payne Who’s to Blame just started and it’s already [bleep]ing me off.”

“I know most celebrity deaths get a documentary/dug into .. but some of these topics are so invasive. Just let him rest,” said another.

A third fan wrote: “It just hit me that TMZ decided of all days today to air their [bleep]ing documentary. We knew they were disgusting, but today marks two months since we lost him!! Have at least a little respect!”

Read more: Inside Liam Payne’s wake – from guests and poignant location to Cheryl’s ‘peacemaking role’

Leave your tributes to Liam on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.