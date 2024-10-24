A new Liam Payne documentary about his final days has been announced just a week after his death – but fans have called it “sickening”.

Liam died aged 31 last week after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A post-mortem examination report states that Liam died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”.

Now, it’s been reported that a new TV show about the late singer is set to air in the next few days.

Liam Payne documentary to air after death

On Thursday (October 24) an ABC special is due to air on Hulu, called One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days.

The synopsis of the documentary reads: “Drugs, a trashed hotel room, and a deadly fall: How One Direction’s Liam Payne tragically died.

“The boy band singer’s sudden death sparked renewed questions about the dark side of fame. How did the 31-year-old’s brilliant star fade so dramatically?”

The documentary is also expected to include interviews with X Factor contestant Mary Byrne. She was on the show in 2010 when Liam shot to fame with his One Direction bandmates.

Dr. Azadeh Aalai, One Direction fan Natalie Barada and ABC News contributors Chris Connelly, Kelley Carter and Megan Ryte will also make an appearance.

Liam Payne fans dub TV show ‘sickening’

However, following the news of the programme, fans have been left fuming. Rushing over to social media, angry fans have said it is a “disgusting” move.

Wow disgusting, but anything in order to gain profit I guess

“He is not buried yet and y’all are ready to profit off him. It’s sickening,” said one person on X.

Someone else wrote: “I don’t even believe the family has buried this man yet but yet ABC News wants to do a special.”

A third chimed in and penned: “Wow disgusting, but anything in order to gain profit I guess, even exploiting such a horrific death.”

Liam’s death

Liam died on Wednesday (October 16), with his devastated father Geoff flying out to Buenos Aires to identify his remains.

It’s thought the late singer’s family are being supported by the British Embassy in Argentina.

Liam’s body is expected to stay overseas as officials await full toxicology results. This could take up to 15 days. Initial toxicology tests reportedly showed Liam had a cocktail of drugs in his system when he died.

