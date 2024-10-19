Heartbroken Liam Payne’s dad ‘trying to bring his son’s body home’ as he arrives in Argentina after his tragic death

The dad of Liam Payne has arrived in Argentina, following the shock death of his son, and is reportedly trying to get his body back home to the UK as soon as possible.

One Direction star Liam died aged 31 this week after falling from his hotel balcony on October 16. He fell from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A post-mortem examination report states that Liam sadly died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”.

Days after his death, Liam’s father headed to South America where it’s been reported he is organising the repatriation of his son.

Dad of Liam Payne arrives in Argentina

On Friday (October 18) Geoff Payne arrived in South America, following the news of Liam’s death. Geoff was pictured in a navy suit leaving the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

The emotional dad was seen bending down to read messages and tributes written to his pop star son from fans.

According to UniLad, Geoff, who was shielded by police and security, gazed around the crowd of his son’s fans. He told them “thank you” for being there while looking them in the eyes.

The singer’s dad has headed to Argentina (Credit: Shutterstock)

Liam Payne’s dad ‘trying to bring his son’s body home’

What’s more, it’s been claimed that Liam’s body has been returned to his family. It was returned by the prosecutor looking into his death, according to a source with the Buenos Aires City police.

The Buenos Aires Herald was also told how they are currently attempting to have Liam’s body repatriated by finishing the essential paperwork.

Meanwhile, Argentine paper Clarin, has claimed that Liam’s heartbroken father is trying to speed up the repatriation of Liam’s body in a bid to take it back home to the UK. However, a judge and prosecutor Marcelo Roma will make the final call.

He is reportedly trying to bring Liam’s body back (Credit: Shutterstock)

Liam Payne’s family statement

On Thursday (October 17) Liam’s family issued a joint statement sharing their heartbreak over his death. It read: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

They then added: “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

