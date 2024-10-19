Cheryl has spoken out for the first time since the tragic death of ex partner Liam Payne.

Tragically, One Direction star Liam died aged 31 this week after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. He fell from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in Argentina. His death is now being investigated by police.

Now, his former partner Cheryl – who Liam shares son, Bear, 7, with – has broken her silence while issuing a heartfelt plea to members of the public.

Singer Cheryl has spoken out for the first time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chery breaks silence on Liam Payne death

In an emotional post shared to her Instagram on Friday (October 18) Cheryl penned a heartbreaking tribute to Liam.

Alongside a photo of Liam and Bear in bed together, Cheryl said: “As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.”

Cheryl issues plea after Liam death

The singer went on: “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Writing to her 3.7 million followers, Cheryl went on to issue a plea to members of the public and the media, urging them to show respect in the wake of the insensitive coverage of Liam’s death.

This follows American gossip site TMZ publishing images of Liam’s body after his fall – a move that was widely dubbed as “disgraceful.”

‘It is breaking my heart further’

Cheryl said: “What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”

Cheryl added: “I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces.

“Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.”

The pair have a son, Bear (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne and Cheryl

One month following her divorce from second husband, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, rumours suggested Cheryl was dating Liam in February 2016, which soon proved to be true.

In May 2016, the pair confirmed their relationship by making their red carpet debut at the Global Gift Gala in Paris.

After much speculation about whether Cheryl was pregnant or not, the pair revealed they had welcomed a son, Bear, in March 2017. However, after two years of dating and four months after welcoming their son, Cheryl and Liam announced they had split in July 2018.

