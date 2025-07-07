Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley flooded with support as they share update on beloved dog Rupert

Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley had fans rallying around with support after they shared some news about their dog.

The Welsh married couple – who joined the Channel 4 show back in 2015 – are no strangers to keeping fans updated on their lives via social media. From family news to holiday snaps, the pair often keep fans in the loop about their everyday lives.

This week though, Dave and Shirley were flooded with support after they issued an update on their beloved dog, Rupert.

The couple are firm favourites on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley supported by fans

On Sunday (July 6) Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley took to their joint social media account and shared some news about their French bulldog Rupert – who has made appearances on Gogglebox in the past.

Alongside a photo of the adorable pup, Dave and Shirley wrote: “Rupert recovering from spinal surgery he’s getting there brave boy xxx.”

The TV star’s fans soon rushed to the comments section to send their support and well-wishes.

‘Get well soon’

“Oh Rupert – what a new boy you are – sending massive hugs for a good recovery” said one person.

Someone else added: “Get well soon Rupert. Sending gentle cuddles and kisses.”

A third also wrote: “Poor Rupert. Hope you’re running around again soon.”

Echoing their thoughts, another penned: “Aww, get well soon Rupert, you have the best mum and dad looking after you.”

Fans rallied around the couple (Credit: Channel 4)

Dave retired from work this year

It’s certainly been a big year for Dave and Shirley. In March, Dave announced on social media that he had retired from work.

As well as appearing on Gogglebox, Dave worked as a cleaner in a factory. Shirley, on the other hand, works in retail.

However, in March Dave revealed that he had retired and waved goodbye to his cleaning job after 42 years.

“Saying goodbye to friends at work after 42 years time to call it a day thanks everyone xxx #gogglebox #retirement,” he wrote on X.

Dave attached a photo of his work colleagues. In the group photo, Shirley could also be seen wearing a spotty black and white dress.

