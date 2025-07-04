Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner got plenty of people talking after she unveiled her huge new thigh tattoo this week.

The TV star joined the Channel 4 show back in 2015, with her sister Izzi. Since then, she’s become a firm favourite, and has amassed a loyal legion of fans. And this week, she sent her fans wild after stripping down to her knickers to show off a jaw-dropping new tattoo on her thigh.

The TV star posed in her pants (Credit: C4)

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner reveals huge new tattoo

This week, Gogglebox star Ellie took to her Instagram and shared a post including snaps from the past month.

The reality star included photos such as a mirror selfie, fish and chips drenched in mushy peas and several adorable snaps of her son Ezra, whom she shares with boyfriend Nat Eddlestone.

But it was a video of Ellie showing off a new tattoo that got plenty of people talking.

Ellie poses in pants

In the video, Ellie posed in her pants in what appeared to be a tattoo studio, with a huge stunning inking on display on her thigh.

The telly fave is no stranger to getting inked. And her new tattoo takes up the majority of her upper thigh and appears to be several red roses surrounding a black swan.

Ellie captioned the post: “Random selection of things on my camera roll from the month of June”.

However, rushing to the comments section, some trolls were quick to share their thought.

Ellie’s tattoo got plenty of people talking (Credit: Channel 4)

Ellie defended by fans

“Hideous,” said one person in a now-deleted comment, referring to Ellie’s tattoo. Defending the TV star, one Ellie fan replied: “In your eyes my friend.”

Meanwhile, another vile social media user declared: “Sorry no. Way too fat.”

Nonetheless, there were plenty of people who loved Ellie’s tattoo, and soon dished out the compliments.

“The thigh tat is epic!” gushed one person. Another fan wrote: “You look fabulous your tattoo is amazing.”

A third chimed in: “Love your leg tattoo!”

