“William is capable of great bellowing tantrums”: Prince William would ‘terrify’ King Charles with ‘booming’ outbursts

Allegedly, Prince William can display a fiery temper behind palace doors despite his calm and polished public image.

The future king is often described as charming, patient and approachable during royal engagements. However, fresh claims suggest his behaviour in private can be very different, especially around King Charles III.

William is usually described as charming and polite (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William’s alleged outbursts behind closed doors

Royal author Christopher Andersen discussed William’s reported temper in his book Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen.

Speaking to Page Six, Andersen claimed: “William is capable of great bellowing tantrums.”

The author added that while William is said to be “kind and considerate to a fault” around Kate Middleton and their children, things can allegedly change when tensions rise elsewhere.

A former staff member at Highgrove reportedly claimed William has been known to raise his voice when frustrated.

“William has a huge, booming voice,” the former aide alleged. “Much louder than his father’s, so it’s not something you soon forget.”

Andersen also claimed William may have inherited his temper from Charles, who has long been rumoured to have a fiery streak of his own.

The author previously alleged the king once became so angry after losing a cufflink down a drain that he tore “a sink off the wall”.

The Prince of Wales allegedly has a temper (Credit: Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s claims about William’s temper

Prince Harry also made explosive allegations about his brother’s temper in his memoir Spare.

Harry described an alleged confrontation at his London home in 2019, claiming William arrived angry during an argument about Meghan Markle.

According to Harry, the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

The Duke of Sussex claimed William had a “piping hot” temper before allegedly grabbing him by the collar and throwing him to the floor.

Harry wrote that he landed on a dog bowl which “cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”

“Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this,” Harry claimed he told his brother before fetching him a glass of water.

The argument allegedly continued moments later.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote.

According to the duke, William later appeared regretful and apologised before telling him: “You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have reportedly been contacted for comment.

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