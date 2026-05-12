Meghan Markle takes Archie and Lilibet to Disney with her mother Doria as fans gush

Meghan Markle has given fans another rare look at family life with Prince Harry after sharing a series of sweet photos from a recent Disneyland getaway with Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with son Archie, who turned seven on May 6, daughter Lilibet, who turns five on June 4, and Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland for what was said to be a joint birthday celebration for the children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Meghan Markle gives fans glimpse inside Disney day out with Archie and Lilibet

Sharing highlights from the family day out on Instagram, Meghan posted a collection of candid moments from the trip.

The opening snap showed Meghan hugging her mother and kissing her on the side of the head, while Archie and Lilibet played with Disney balloons in the background.

Another image captured Harry and Meghan walking hand-in-hand through the park with their children.

One particularly sweet moment showed Meghan smiling proudly at Archie while Lilibet met a Disney princess.

A fourth picture saw little Lilibet sharing a warm hug with Cinderella.

The post also included more family moments from the visit, with Meghan keeping the caption simple by posting a single red heart emoji.

“They were celebrating the kids’ birthdays together,” a source told PEOPLE. “The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother’s Day for Meghan and her mom.”

Meghan and Harry recently treated Archie and Lilibet to a Disneyland break (Credit: Media-Mode)

Royal fans quickly reacted to the photos online, with many delighted to see another glimpse into the Sussex family’s private life.

One person wrote on X: “Seeing Archie and Lilibet just being regular kids at Disney is everything.

“It is so lovely to see Harry and Meghan giving them a normal childhood where they can just have fun and stay grounded.”

Another said: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, at Disneyland with her beautiful little family! Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet must have had the most magical day.”

A third added: “Archie and Lili are sprouting up.”

Another gushed over Lilibet hugging the Disney princess, writing: “One princess to another. What a hug, Princess Lilibet arms are strapped around the Disney Princess how cute.”

One fan added: “It’s so adorable, looks like Princess Lilibet loves the Disney Princesses.”

Meghan’s mother Doria also joined the family for the Disney trip (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Prince Archie recently celebrated his seventh birthday

The Disneyland outing comes just days after Meghan and Harry marked Archie’s seventh birthday with touching family photos on Instagram.

Seeing Archie and Lilibet just being regular kids at Disney is everything.

Archie celebrated his birthday on May 6, with Meghan posting two special pictures to mark the occasion.

Read more: ‘Ridiculous’ Meghan Markle accused of ‘copying’ King Charles with Instagram video

One image showed Prince Harry cradling Archie as a newborn while he slept wrapped in a blanket against his father’s chest.

The second photo, believed to have been taken near the family’s Montecito home, showed Archie and Lilibet walking together along a beach. Archie carried a walking stick while the children’s red hair, inherited from Harry, could be seen glowing in the sunshine.

A lovely family moment for the Sussexes.

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