Meghan Markle shares adorable new video with Archie and Lilibet as fans gush

Meghan Markle has given fans another charming peek behind closed doors, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet unexpectedly taking centre stage in a heartwarming new video from her home life.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted the behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram while promoting her lifestyle brand As Ever, revealing that her two children were never far from the action during the shoot at their California home.

Captioning the clip, Meghan affectionately called them “Mama’s little helpers”.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Meghan Markle shares new video with her children Archie and Lilibet

The video opens with Meghan arranging flowers outside, pausing mid-task to speak to someone off camera as she asks: “Are you having fun, my love?”

Seconds later, six-year-old Archie makes a fleeting appearance, darting into view before quickly running off again, leaving Meghan laughing as she calls after him.

In another moment, a child can be heard calling out “Mom” from behind the camera, adding to the candid feel of the clip.

Are you having fun, my love?

Not long after, four-year-old Lilibet steps into frame and softly says something to her mum. Meghan responds with a smile: “Yes, I think you can. Let’s go, let’s go,” before the pair run off together.

Alongside the video, Meghan also shared a selection of touching images showing her working side by side with her daughter.

One photo captures the pair pouring water together at a flower arranging station, with Meghan looking at Lilibet with clear affection.

Another shows the duchess focused on arranging flowers while Lilibet sits close by, her distinctive red hair, inherited from her father Prince Harry, clearly on display.

Over on X, fans shared their thoughts. Many gushed over how grown-up Lilibet looked. One person said: “Aww absolutely beautiful. Look how big Princess Lilibet is getting, too cute.”

Another commented: “Little Princess Lilibet Diana playing under the table while her Mumma plays with flowers has me smiling.”

A third added: “Okay so this is the cutest thing. Meghan and her daughter Lilibet Diana, so idyllic.”

Meghan Markle has shared another sweet glimpse of her children on Instagram (Credit: Lev Radin/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

As Ever news

The family-filled update comes as Meghan continues to spotlight a new collaboration linked to her brand.

The launch features a limited-edition floral set combining blooms such as gardenias, peonies and jasmine, alongside tea and honey products.

A press release for the collaboration explains: “Created in collaboration with High Camp Supply, The Garden Tea Bloom Box brings together High Camp Gardenias, Peonies, Camellia Greens, Jasmine and Mint with As Ever Herbal Peppermint Tea and Sage Honey with Honeycomb.

“The box includes long stems for classic arrangements and shorter stems for floating blooms, designed to be styled across the table or throughout the home.

The Duchess of Sussex’s brand, As Ever, is flourishing (Credit: INSTARimages)

“Fragrant florals for the table and soothing peppermint tea for the afternoon come together in a thoughtfully curated assortment that welcomes the new season with open arms.”

Meghan has previously opened up about her love of flower arranging, revealing it began during her baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie.

Speaking on an episode of With Love, Meghan, she described the pastime as “really calming and meditative”.

Read more: ‘She’s basically Fergie now’: Royal insiders ‘slam’ Meghan Markle’s unusual new business move

So, what do you think of Meghan’s latest glimpse into family life? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.