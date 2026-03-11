‘She’s basically Fergie now’: Royal insiders ‘slam’ Meghan Markle’s unusual new business move

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing for a surprising new business venture.

According to recent reports, the Duchess of Sussex is set to headline a luxury retreat for women in Australia. The event is expected to take place in just a few weeks and is already generating plenty of discussion among royal watchers.

Some insiders have even drawn comparisons between Meghan’s latest move and the career path once taken by Sarah Ferguson.

Meghan Markle’s new venture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to travel to Australia next month.

During the visit, Meghan will reportedly take part in a high profile event that organisers describe as a “girls’ weekend like no other”.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to appear as the keynote speaker at a women only luxury retreat. As part of the event, she will address guests during a grand dinner.

In addition, those who purchase VIP tickets will have the opportunity to take a photograph with Meghan.

Meghan Markle is set to go down under (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Unsurprisingly, the experience is far from cheap.

Reports suggest tickets for the retreat start at £1,439. Organisers are believed to be selling around 300 tickets in total. The event is being organised by the Her Best Life podcast, which was founded by Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and Gemma O’Neill.

Meghan Markle to front ‘girls weekend retreat’

Promotional material for the event describes it as a special weekend designed to bring women together.

The advert reads: “A girls’ weekend like no other! An unforgettable weekend for women ready to reconnect, recharge and have some serious fun. Join us for an intimate luxury weekend by the ocean designed to bring women together for powerful conversations, relaxation, laughter and unforgettable experience.”

Gemma O’Neill recently confirmed Meghan’s involvement during a podcast episode released on Wednesday, March 11.

Speaking about the Duchess, she said: “I have admired [Meghan] and what she has endured… and how she has demonstrated how a woman can be pushed down, and she can still rise.”

Early bird tickets reportedly cost $2,699 AUD, which is around £1,439. Meanwhile, VIP packages are priced at $3,199 AUD, approximately £1,706.75. These premium tickets promise guests a seat in the front two rows during the gala dinner where Meghan will speak.

The Duchess of Sussex has bagged another unique opportunity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Your chance to sit down with the Duchess of Sussex

Those who purchase VIP tickets will also receive additional perks.

Guests will be able to take part in a group photograph with Meghan. They will also receive a gift bag and accommodation in a luxury hotel room overlooking the ocean.

Other activities planned for the weekend reportedly include morning yoga sessions, meditation and manifestation workshops, sound healing experiences and conversations with Meghan.

For Harry and Meghan, the trip will mark their first visit to Australia since stepping back from royal duties.

Their previous visit to the country took place in 2018, the same year they were married.

Meghan Markle compared to Sarah Ferguson

However, Meghan’s latest venture has also sparked comparisons to another royal figure.

Royal editor Rebecca English commented on the plans and noted the similarities between Meghan’s retreat appearance and the commercial activities once pursued by Sarah Ferguson.

She wrote: “Indeed, a ‘Meet Meghan’ event to be held in Sydney is currently hawking ‘VIP experience’ tickets for £1,705 as part of a weekend of activities which even boasts a ‘group table photo with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’. The price includes twin bed hotel accommodation for two nights.”

English added that one insider reacted strongly to the news.

“The revelation led one well placed royal insider to liken her to the former Duchess of York. ‘She’s basically Fergie,’ they said.”

The comparison likely stems from Sarah Ferguson’s own post royal career. Over the years, she has built a brand through book publishing, television work and various partnerships.

Sarah Ferguson has had a multi-faceted career (Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth-AP/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Ferguson has written bestselling books and famously served as a spokesperson for Weight Watchers during the 1990s.

Some agencies have even listed her speaking fees for appearances and keynote events at between $100,000 and $200,000.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has also previously discussed the similarities between Meghan and Ferguson.

“Meghan’s return to Hollywood reflects her inability to deviate from Sarah Ferguson’s post royal playbook. Both women have written children’s books, hosted podcasts, appeared on reality television, lifestyle television, and collaborated closely with Oprah Winfrey.”

She continued: “Fergie has produced Hollywood films, and Meghan is producing Meet Me at the Lake. Fergie played herself in an episode of Friends; Meghan is now playing herself in Close Personal Friends.”

Harry and Meghan’s trip to Australia

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s recent visit to Jordan reportedly caused tension within the royal family.

Some insiders claimed the trip upset Prince William and Princess Kate, who were said to feel the couple were behaving like working royals.

At the same time, sources suggest Prince Harry remains hopeful that their public work could eventually impress the royal family. He reportedly believes they can support the monarchy in their own way.

Representatives for Meghan Markle have been contacted for comment.

