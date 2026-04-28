King Charles’ ‘warning’ to Donald Trump as president ‘makes worrying comment’ on state visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla wasted no time getting down to business as they touched down in the US on Monday, stepping straight into a high-profile reunion with President Donald Trump for their state visit.

The king, 77, and queen, 78, were formally welcomed by the president and US First Lady Melania Trump at the White House. But behind the polished smiles and photo calls, a lip reader claims the exchange between the two leaders may have taken a more serious turn.

The king has arrived in the US for a state visit (Credit: Allison Robbert/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com)

King Charles’ ‘instruction’ to Donald Trump during US state visit welcome

Speaking to the Daily Mail, lip reader Nicola Hickling analysed the king’s exchange with Trump as they posed for photos at the White House.

Hickling claimed that the president brought up Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. On Saturday night, Trump and Melania were rushed out of the dinner as gunshots rang out.

A man was quickly apprehended by police. The suspect has since been named as 31-year-old Cole Allen, from Torrance, California.

According to Hickling, Trump said to the king: “This shooting…”

King Charles allegedly replied: “I’d rather not stand about here too long. I feel I shouldn’t be here.”

Trump reportedly asked the king if he was OK, adding: “It’s not a good thing. I wasn’t prepared, but now I am prepared.”

The Trumps welcomed Queen Camilla and King Charles to the White House on Monday (Credit: Allison Robbert / Pool via CNP)

Trump’s ‘warning about Putin’ to Charles

According to Hickling, Trump then changed the subject. He allegedly told the king he had been in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump reportedly said: “So right now, I am talking to Putin. He wants war.”

However, Hickling claimed that King Charles allegedly replied: “We will discuss that later.”

I’d rather not stand about here too long. I feel I shouldn’t be here.

Trump apparently continued: “I’ve got a feeling… if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population.”

King Charles appeared to draw a line under the exchange, with Hickling claiming he said: “Another time.”

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment on these claims.

The king reportedly shut down Trump’s alleged comments about Putin (Credit: Allison Robbert / Pool via CNP)

What did Charles and Camilla do in Washington?

The first day of the trip saw King Charles and Queen Camilla visit the White House gardens, where they were shown the beehives first established back in 2009.

They also attended a garden party at the British Embassy, alongside 650 guests.

Read more: Queen Camilla’s ‘sad admission’ about ‘terrifying’ royal engagements

It comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday that the state visit would go ahead despite Saturday’s shooting.

A statement read: “Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of Government, we can confirm the State Visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned.

“The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the visit getting under way tomorrow.”

With the visit now underway, all eyes remain on how the royal couple’s time in the US unfolds. Share your thoughts by commenting on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.