‘He’s celebrating big time’: Prince Harry scores major win in royal feud

Prince Harry has been embroiled in an ongoing feud with his royal family members for years. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has been churning with whispers that Harry is set for an upcoming UK return.

During this return, which is said to be linked to preparations ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games, Harry is said to be hopeful about a reunion with his royal family.

However, it has been said that Prince William is ready to knock back any reconnection between the Sussexes and King Charles. In fact, he is said to be against Harry and his loved ones spending summer at Balmoral.

Despite the series of push backs Harry has battled in recent years, from being left out of family plans to legal battles, it seems he has finally had a win.

Prince Harry is in luck (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry scores major win amid royal family feud

From being made to step down from his beloved Sentebale charity to missing out on the renewal of a multi-million-dollar Netflix deal, Harry has endured some difficulties in recent years.

But now, it seems things could be on the up for the Duke of Sussex.

Earlier this year, he and Meghan jetted off to Australia. During their visit, they were well received by fans over there.

Although their trip appeared to be a hit, Harry was dealt another blow upon his return home.

It was said that funding from the government for Invictus Australia had been cut.

The CEO of the country’s branch of Harry’s Invictus Games charity was even “shocked” by the decision.

Undoubtedly, Prince Harry was likely devastated. Especially after his luck down under.

Harry’s success in Australia

Fortunately for Harry, this week, a new announcement was shared.

It stated that after receiving testimonies from veterans crediting the charity for saving their lives, the Australian government have now agreed to fund Invictus Australia.

They have agreed to do so for another three years.

Harry could make a UK return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Insiders claim Harry is viewing this as a huge win.

“This is a win that Harry really needed. Things have been piling up against him, so to finally have something come together in his favour means the world to him.

“He’s celebrating big time and very hyped up about Australia right now. He’s saying it’s somewhere he can’t wait to get back to with Meghan and the kids. He’d love to spend an extended amount of time there and has a number of good friends who live Down Under, so he does feel a sense of home when he’s there because there’s a lot of cultural overlap,” a source told Heat.

Harry’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Sweet Prince Harry and Archie moment shared by Meghan Markle

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