Netflix’s totally wild new documentary Maternal Instincts based on killer Taylor Parker will leave you horrified

Netflix viewers are set to be stunned by Maternal Instinct, a chilling new documentary that tells the horrifying story of Taylor Parker.

The true crime film follows the shocking case of a woman who faked a pregnancy before murdering her pregnant friend and taking her unborn baby.

In the aftermath, Taylor tried to convince police she had just given birth herself.

Taylor Parker murdered her best friend and stole her unborn baby (Credit: Netflix)

The documentary opens with Taylor sitting in her car with the newborn baby in her lap. The infant’s umbilical cord and placenta remain attached.

She tells a highways officer she gave birth while travelling to hospital.

The truth was far more disturbing. Taylor had just taken the baby from 21-year-old Reagan Hancock.

The case unfolds like a horror film, leaving many viewers wondering one question. Where is Taylor Parker now?

What did Taylor Parker from Netflix’s Maternal Instinct do?

Maternal Instinct, now streaming on Netflix, explores the extraordinary story of Taylor Parker. Viewers learn how she began a relationship with boyfriend Wade Griffin in 2015 before convincing him she was due to inherit an $8million fortune.

She purchased several vehicles and even offered $4million on a large ranch. As questions about her claims started to grow, Taylor told Wade she was pregnant.

She later admitted she made the claim to keep the relationship going.

Unknown to Wade, Taylor could not become pregnant. The mother-of-two had undergone a hysterectomy before meeting him.

Taylor used a fake baby bump and ultrasound images bought online to maintain the deception. She even hosted a gender reveal party and announced she was expecting a girl.

As her supposed due date passed, some members of Wade’s family began to suspect she was lying. He refused to believe them.

The case then took a devastating turn. Taylor visited her pregnant friend Reagan and killed her before removing the unborn baby from her womb.

Taylor killed Reagan Hancock and stole her unborn baby to pass off as her own (Credit: Netflix)

How did Taylor kill Reagan Hancock?

During Taylor’s trial, prosecutors told the court she stabbed Reagan 15 times before removing the unborn baby with a scalpel. Taylor later said she kept the scalpel in a medical kit she carried while hog hunting with her dogs.

Taylor claimed Reagan had wanted her to remove the baby because she believed it was dying.

Police interview footage shown to the jury captured Taylor lying: “She was screaming, ‘Take her out. Take the baby out!’.”

Soon after the attack, a highways officer stopped Taylor for erratic driving. Officers found the baby in her lap with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

Doctors later confirmed Taylor had not given birth. Police arrested her on suspicion of Reagan’s murder and the kidnapping of the baby.

Tragically, the baby also died.

Investigators later discovered Taylor had previously lied about suffering from MS, cancer, a brain tumour and a stroke. They also uncovered numerous fake identities, multiple phones and voice altering equipment linked to her cons.

Taylor is currently on death row in Texas (Credit: Netflix)

Where is Taylor Parker from Netflix’s Maternal Instinct now?

Viewers see Taylor receive the death sentence at the end of Maternal Instinct. Following her conviction for the murders of Reagan and her unborn baby, a judge ordered that she be sent to death row.

Taylor became only the seventh woman, and the youngest, to receive a death row sentence in Texas. Authorities initially housed her at the Mountain View Unit, which holds female prisoners in Texas awaiting execution.

She received her sentence on November 9, 2022, and remains on death row today. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice continues to list her details on its Death Row Information website. She is expected to face execution by lethal injection.

The official summary of the case states: “On October 9, 2020, the subject killed a 21 year old pregnant woman to take her unborn child.”

In March this year, Taylor filed an appeal seeking a review of her sentence. She received the death penalty for the combined offences of murder and kidnapping. The individual offences would not have carried a death sentence.

Her legal team argues that the baby had already died and therefore “could not be victim or target of a kidnapping”.

In May, the US Supreme Court declined to review her sentence. Taylor is now being held at Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

No execution date has been announced.

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