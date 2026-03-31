Palace announces US trip for King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted by President Trump

King Charles and Queen Camilla are officially heading stateside, with Buckingham Palace confirming a much-talked-about US state visit after weeks of mounting speculation.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump hinted the monarch would be arriving “very shortly”, sparking plenty of chatter about when the royal trip would finally be locked in.

Speculation surrounding a possible trip has been alight for some months now. US President Donald Trump recently teased that the king would be travelling to America “very shortly”.

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Now, a statement has been issued by the palace with further details of the upcoming visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the US (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles set to visit the US with Queen Camilla

The statement read on Tuesday: “On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America.

“Their Majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

“The King will then continue to Bermuda to undertake His Majesty’s first Royal Visit as Monarch to a British Overseas Territory.”

It’s believed the visit will take place in late April. However, exact dates haven’t yet been confirmed.

Trump and Charles share a close relationship (Credit: Cover Images)

Donald Trump’s comments about Charles’ visit

Earlier this month, Trump appeared to confirm the king’s US trip while hosting Micheál Martin at the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

He told reporters he was looking forward to seeing the monarch.

“I do look forward to seeing the king,” Mr Trump said. “He’s going to be coming, as you know, very shortly.”

However, Charles’ US trip has sparked some scrutiny in recent weeks amid the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

Labour MP Emily Thornberry recently warned that the timing could be difficult given the international situation.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, she suggested postponing the trip may be sensible.

“If it was to go ahead, it would go ahead against a backdrop of a war,” she said, adding that the last thing anyone would want is for “their Majesties [to be] embarrassed”.

She added: “I suspect it would be safer to delay it. But I don’t know the details.”

Trump has also appeared to criticise the UK in recent weeks, hitting out at Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the UK’s response to the military operation in Iran led by the US and Israel.

The US First Lady and President visited Windsor last September (Credit: Cover Images)

Trump’s UK state visit

Relations between Trump and King Charles have remained warm over the years.

Last September, Trump visited the UK for a second state visit alongside his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

During the visit, the Trumps spent time with the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the king and queen.

Read more: ‘Hope’ Prince Harry has for ‘family reunion’ this summer with Meghan, his kids and King Charles

They also enjoyed a state banquet at Windsor Castle, where both Trump and the king gave speeches about the close relationship between the US and the UK.

Following the visit, Trump had nothing but nice words for the royal family. On X, he said: “It was great being with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the royal family!”

So, will you be keeping an eye on the royal tour when Charles and Camilla head to the US? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.