Buckingham Palace responds after royal helicopter use draws scrutiny

Buckingham Palace has addressed mounting scrutiny after new figures revealed the extent of royal helicopter use.

As per reports, two of their aircraft have flown the equivalent of twice around the world in under a year.

The data, published in a Telegraph investigation on January 4, showed that the AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters leased by the Royal Family since early 2025 logged more than 58,000 miles and 420 flight hours between late February and the end of November.

The total distance is comparable to two full circumnavigations of the globe.

Thus, prompting renewed questions about environmental impact and royal travel patterns.

Many members of The Firm travel by helicopter (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Buckingham Palace responds to royal helicopter use

In response, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace defended the necessity of helicopter travel.

“Helicopters are a key component of the royal travel plan due to their unique capability to access remote regions of the UK, which are not otherwise readily served by other modes of transport,” the spokesperson said, as reported by PEOPLE. “They also allow members of the Royal Family to undertake multiple engagements in a given day.”

The report indicated that Princess Anne and Prince William were among the most frequent users of the aircraft.

Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne’s Gloucestershire estate, recorded the highest number of arrivals and departures.

Racking up 68 stops. A further 52 journeys were logged between Windsor and Forest Lodge, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ new home.

The Princess of Wales was also reported to have used the helicopter independently for a number of official engagements.

By contrast, King Charles is said to remain cautious about helicopter travel.

Aides told The Telegraph that the King is “pretty allergic” to the idea. He has even previously objected when the option has been raised.

The helicopter has racked up a ton of mileage (Credit: Cover Images)

In his biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales, royal author Robert Jobson wrote that the monarch has clashed with Prince William over safety concerns, particularly around flying with Princess Kate and their three children.

Similar anxieties were reportedly shared by Queen Elizabeth II. According to the book, she once asked Prince William not to travel by helicopter with his young family, reflecting longstanding royal protocol that discourages direct heirs from flying together.

What the figures reveal about royal travel

The analysis suggests around 340 individual trips were undertaken over nine months when flights with stops of an hour or more are counted separately. That figure rises to approximately 700 when brief stopovers of less than ten minutes are included.

The longest journey recorded was a 372 mile flight from Dundee to RAF Odiham on May 23. The shortest was Princess Anne’s short hop between the Channel Islands on May 10.

One September flight also drew attention when the Princess Royal’s helicopter landed at Merchant Taylors’ School in Liverpool, where she later gave an impromptu tour to students.

Princess Anne made a number of trips (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Despite the criticism, the King has received recognition for his personal commitment to more sustainable aviation practices. Tim Fauchon, chief executive of the British Helicopter Association, said the monarch has actively sought out airports supplying Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

“I know full well the Royal Flight do look for a blend,” Fauchon said, as reported by GB News. “You’ve got to appreciate it comes as an expense.”

He added that the King was “leading by example” by choosing the most environmentally responsible aviation options available, even as broader questions about royal travel continue to be debated.

