Gemma Collins slips into slinky pink swimwear and declares: ‘Wear the swimsuit, darlings!’

Gemma Collins sent her fans wild as she shared a stunning swimwear snap on Instagram yesterday (Friday, May 22).

The GC’s followers admitted they were “obsessed” as she shared some body positive messages with her 2.3 million followers to kick off the Bank Holiday weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

Gemma Collins urges fans to ‘wear the swimsuit’

Taking to her Instagram yesterday, Gemma shared a snap of herself posing in a swimming pool whilst enjoying the sun.

In the snap, Gemma, 45, could be seen smiling for the camera whilst rocking a bright pink swimsuit.

The star, who had braided her hair, finished the look off with some big sunglasses.

“Wear the swimsuit, darlings…,” the star captioned the post.

“Your body is not here to apologise. It’s here to live, to swim, to laugh, to glow in the sunshine and take up every inch of joy it deserves,” she continued.

“Wear the swimsuit. Take the photo. Walk the beach. Dive in anyway. Confidence is not a dress size; it’s an energy. And the most beautiful thing anyone can wear is self-love with zero permission NEEDED.”

Gemma sent her fans wild (Credit: Cover Images)

Gemma’s fans go wild

Taking to the comments, Gemma’s fans flooded the star with positivity.

“Obsessed with the look,” one fan commented.

“Yes to this Gemma!!!!! We are all fabulous and unique and should celebrate that!” another gushed.

“YES absolutely [heart emoji] beautiful,” a third wrote.

“Rocking the pink girl,” another added.

“You look so stunning @gemmacollins,” a fifth said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

Gemma Collins shares more positivity

That wasn’t the only swimsuit snap Gemma has shared.

Taking to her Instagram again this morning (Saturday, May 23), Gemma shared another swimsuit snap, where she once again shared some body positivity.

In this picture, Gemma is smiling as she reclines on a sun lounger by the pool.

“LOVING THE SUN,” she wrote. “Wishing you all a lovely bank holiday.

“Get your body in the sun, let your soul exhale. Body confidence isn’t a size, it’s an energy. Own your glow, take up space, wear the swimsuit, dive in the pool, laugh louder, live softer,” she then continued.

“The sun was never asking for perfection… only presence.”

“Gemma, you have motivated me,” one fan wrote. “Looking cute in pink, Gemma,” another said.

“Looking lovely, Gemma,” a third gushed.

Read more: ‘Read the room!’ Gemma Collins enrages parents as she ‘promises to change everything’ in ‘tone deaf’ meeting with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson

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