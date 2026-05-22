Strictly star Karen Hauer supported as she celebrates ‘beautiful’ relationship update following show exit: ‘You look so happy!’

Strictly star Karen Hauer celebrated her partner Simon Davidson’s 40th birthday in a wholesome new social media post.

The 44-year-old pro dancer, who joined the BBC show in 2012, announced her departure earlier this year amid many shake-ups. She has previously been married three times to Matthew Hauer (2000 – 2009), Kevin Clifton (2015 – 2018) and Jordan Wyn-Jones (2022 – 2024).

Karen began dating former rugby player Simon in late 2023 and recently honoured his big day with an exotic holiday.

Former Strictly star Karen began dating Simon in late 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Karen Hauer celebrates boyfriend Simon’s 40th birthday

In an Instagram post shared today (May 22), Karen posted a carousel post of her and Simon enjoying a trip to Bali.

In the first slide, the pair looked cosy while sitting on a heart-shaped seat made out of wood and leaves.

For another snapshot, Karen and Simon flashed a radiant smile in front of a stunning waterfall backdrop.

While posing in front of a garden location, the couple got dressed up in black outfits. Karen opted for a floor-length dress while Simon wore a black shirt paired with shorts.

“Finally celebrating Simon’s 40th properly and this place is pure perfection,” the caption read with the hashtags Bali and Ubud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Hauer (@karenhauer)

‘You look so happy!’

Their followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support, many of whom gushed about their relationship.

“Beautiful couple,” one user wrote adding the black heart emoji.

“Awww you look so happy. Hope you’re having the best time away xx,” another person shared.

“Bali is the best! Happy Birthday, Simon, and hope you’re both having a wonderful time,” a third remarked.

“I am so glad for you Karen, you look so happy now and wish Simon a very happy birthday,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “So great to see you happy, Karen, belated happy birthday x.”

Read more: Strictly star Karen Hauer teases wedding bells following divorce from third husband

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