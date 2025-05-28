Strictly star Karen Hauer teases wedding bells following divorce from third husband

Strictly star Karen Hauer opened up about getting married again as she discusses her new relationship following divorce from third husband.

Venezuelan-American dancer Karen was married to her first husband, former dance partner Matthew Hauer, for nine years between 2000 and 2009. In 2015, she exchanged vows with fellow Strictly pro Kevin Clifton. However, their marriage came to an end in 2018.

Kevin has been in a relationship with Stacey Dooley since 2019, although they aren’t yet married. They welcomed a daughter, Minnie, two, in 2023.

Two years later, in 2022, Karen tied the knot with personal trainer Jordan Wyn-Jones. In 2024, they divorced.

Karen opened up about her new relationship (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star Karen Hauer opens up about new relationship

Since separating from Jordan, Karen, 41, has moved on with her new boyfriend, Simon Davidson, 34, who is a senior sports marketing manager.

Speaking on Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, Karen said new man Simon is the “first proper relationship” she’s been in.

“He has a job. Tick. He takes care of himself. Tick. We have conversations about what we want, our values,” Karen explained.

“I’m still a little bit messy, and the thing with me, what I’m navigating right now is learning when to accept when someone’s telling me this is the way you should do it and now this is how you do it.

“So, making sure that I understand where you’re coming from without going: ‘Oh, why are you telling me what to do?’ Instead of: ‘Oh, you’re trying to help me.’ That’s what I’m learning in this relationship.”

Karen joked about getting married again (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I’m going to get married soon’

Despite being married three times, Paul declared that he “loved” that Karen was “still in love with marriage”.

While giggling, Karen joked that she is “going to get married soon”, stating that “everybody’s invited”. She added: “I love cake!”

Paul said he would come to the wedding, which prompted Karen to clarify: “I’m kidding, I’m not getting married.”

