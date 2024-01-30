Inside Karen Hauer’s new ‘romance’ as she ‘goes public’ with rugby player following marriage split

Karen Hauer has seemingly gone public with her ‘new boyfriend’ months on from her marriage split.

The Strictly Come Dancing married Jordan Wyn Jones in 2022 after they began dating in 2021. However, in an interview last November, Jordan said they were “not right for each other in terms of her career” as he confirmed their split.

Now, reports claim Karen has got a new man as she’s struck up a romance with a former rugby player. Let’s delve into her newfound ‘romance’…

Karen Hauer ‘boyfriend’

According to reports, Karen, 41, is dating Simon Davidson, 34. Simon is apparently a personal trainer and a former rugby player.

Things can change in an instant. Try to live in the moment you never know what may happen.

Simon shared a photo of himself and Karen to his Instagram on Monday night. In the photo, Karen is seen cuddling into Simon with her hand around him.

He captioned the post: “Things can change in an instant. Try to live in the moment you never know what may happen. #love #2024 #live #38.”

Karen – whose first husband was fellow Strictly star Kevin Clifton – shared the photo to her Instagram Stories and captioned it simply with a heart drawing.

In the comments, Karen’s Strictly co-stars gushed. Gorka Marquez wrote: “Look at you two!!” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

His fiancée Gemma Atkinson commented two heart-eyes emojis.

Karen’s 2023 Strictly partner Eddie Kadi posted two fire emojis.

What does Simon do?

The pair were first spotted together in December last year. Simon was pictured driving Karen from the Strictly final, The Sun reported at the time.

According to the publication, Simon is based in Manchester and works as a senior sports marketing manager for Adidas. He reportedly specialises in promoting rugby, cricket and boxing for the brand.

Karen and Jordan split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Karen split from her husband?

The professional dancer split from Jordan last year. They had married in June 2022.

In November 2023, her ex Jordan spoke out in an interview about their split. Speaking to the MailOnline, Jordan said: “It’s a bit of a love story, a sad story. I’m incredibly sad not to be in Karen’s life, and not be on this journey with her but we’re not right for each other in terms of her career. She’d be away and I’d be at home on my own. I will always admire her for her career but it took her away from me a lot.”

He added: “We wanted different things. There was a plan about having children but then there wasn’t a plan. When we first met, we discussed it. You do say things like: ‘I want to have kids.’ And she’d mentioned to me that she wanted to have kids with me. But in the interview, Karen said ‘kids aren’t the future’ – which did make me sad. I’ve always wanted to be a father.”

Speaking about going their separate ways, Jordan said there were “a lot of tears and sadness” and they “didn’t want to let go of each other”.

ED! has contacted reps for Karen on her new relationship claims.

