Stephen Mulhern’s You Bet! ‘carnage’ as filming halted due to van ‘in flames’

A fire on set forced ITV to suspend production on popular game show You Bet! last week while presenter Stephen Mulhern was filming a segment on the grounds of Harewood House.

That’s where shooting for Emmerdale takes place. Following a small vehicle fire, a van also burst into flames. However, a swift response from fire crews meant that no one came to any harm.

The former Redcoat recently shared his confusion over Holly Willoughby’s exit from the show, saying, “I don’t know what happened”. He has also talked about his “rivalry” with Ben Shephard.

But his own future is rocksteady. While there may be “a thousand people” ready to take his place, there’s lots on his plate, and his glass is half full.

Stephen has had a busy 2025 so far, but this might be his first fire of the year! (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern’s Emmerdale segment for You Bet! interrupted by car blaze

ITV was forced to suspend filming of new material for game show You Bet! last week after a fire caused havoc on set.

Stephen Mulhern – on screen with In For A Penny this weekend (July 5) – had paid a visit to the Emmerdale set, on the grounds of Harewood House in West Yorkshire, to shoot a challenge there.

An eyewitness reportedly told the Daily Mail that the fire started in a third party vehicle, and also affected vans used by the crew.

Thankfully, they added, the “carnage” didn’t spread to where actual filming takes place. “It’s a miracle no one was harmed,” they said. Nevertheless, it certainly resulted in a good deal of panic among those present.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the blaze (Credit: Audible UK/YouTube)

ITV and West Yorkshire Fire Service release statement on You Bet! fire

“Following an incident that was unrelated to filming,” a spokesperson for You Bet! said, production was suspended “as a precaution”.

Fire services assessed the situation, and no injuries came of the fire. The health and safety of everyone involved in making the show “remains our highest priority”, they added, per the Mail.

The service explained to the paper that the initial call they received had to do with a single small vehicle fire. They sent two crews and on arrival found two flaming vehicles.

Because of their swift response, no one came to any harm. The crews extinguished the fires without issue, and they don’t suspect foul play.

Filming on You Bet! continued as normal this week. The cult classic ITV show is gearing up for its first full series since 1997.

In for a Penny airs at 4pm on Saturday on ITV1.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern admits he ‘cried a lot’ during filming of deeply personal new show

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!