The One Show viewers were completely distracted by Mel C’s knee as she made an appearance on the BBC show last night (April 30).

For Thursday’s episode, hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp were joined by the iconic Spice Girl, also known as Sporty Spice, and actors Eddie Marsan, Izuka Hoyle and Tahar Rahim.

While on The One Show, Mel C promoted her new album (Credit: BBC)

Mel C on The One Show

Mel, who rose to stardom in 1996, promoted her ninth studio album Sweat, which was released worldwide today (May 1).

For the occasion, the 52-year-old wore a matching long-sleeved shirt tucked into her shorts. Melanie completed her look with sky blue heels and styled her wavy brunette locks down.

While on the show, the Never Be The Same Again hitmaker explained that her record reflects on ending a long-term relationship and forming a new one.

However, while many were happy to see the singer on their screens, they noticed something peculiar about her appearance.

‘She has a face in her knee’

In a snapshot of Mel at the BBC studios, she posed in front of the show’s iconic red wall that read “The One Show” in white.

Showing off her outfit from head to toe, many insisted they could see a face on her left knee.

“There’s an alien trying to escape out of her knee,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“I can’t unsee a babies face on her right knee,” another person shared.

“Her left knee’s making faces.. Lol,” a third remarked.

“She has a face in her knee,” a fourth insisted.

“There’s a scary spice on her left knee!” a fifth said.

Despite being distracted by Mel’s appearance, many were pleased to see her (Credit: BBC)

‘She was the best Spice Girl!’

Meanwhile, many expressed their appreciation for Mel.

“Amazing Mel! Looking forward to your new album!” one said.

“She was the best Spice Girl!” another expressed.

“Mel C is that girl. Look how good she looks,” a third stated.

A fourth echoed: “Mel C looks great!”

Read more: Mel C admits ‘I met someone new’ as she addresses ‘bitter’ split from long-term partner

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