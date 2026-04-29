Mel C admits ‘I met someone new’ as she addresses ‘bitter’ split from long-term partner

Iconic Spice Girl Mel C has opened up about her new relationship with her partner and addressed her “bitter” split in a new interview.

On Friday (May 1), Mel will release her ninth studio album, Sweat. On the record, she documents the highs and lows from the past couple of years.

Mel C’s new album documents falling in and out of love (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mel C admits ‘I fell in love’ as she gushes about new partner

In a new cover story interview with EUPHORIA., the I Turn To You hitmaker discussed how her split from her long-term boyfriend and manager, Joe Marshall, impacted the album.

“I’d ended a long-term relationship, and that was in the real kind of untangling and bitterness, so there was quite a lot of anger to express, which shows up on the album in places,” she said.

After seven years, the pair split in August 2022.

However, in 2023, Mel moved on with Australian model, screenwriter, and director Chris Dingwall, and some of the new material also reflects on their relationship.

“[The album] also crossed into the time when I met somebody new — I fell in love, and then this whole new relationship began,” she explained.

On the track Emotional Memory, Mel reveals the song is about the cycle of falling for someone again after a tough breakup.

“It’s about this journey — having a horrible experience, breaking up with somebody, meeting somebody new and being like, ‘[Bleep], here we go again.’ You know, have I learned nothing? But it’s like, [bleep] it — it’s love. I’m gonna do it again. Yeah, and again and again, because what’s life about?” she said.

Mel has been dating Chris since 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Spice Girls 30th anniversary plans

This summer will mark the Spice Girls’ 30th anniversary. Previously, Mel has shut down rumours that the pop group would be touring this year.

However, she expressed a desire to hit the stage again with her fellow band members at some point.

With the anniversary date quickly approaching, Mel said the group are communicating more than ever to make something work.

“It’s just a case of everybody being on the same page at the same time,” she said, adding: “We want to get things moving.”

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