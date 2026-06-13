Trooping the Colour 2026: Prince George’s height leaves fans shocked: ‘Blowing my mind’

Trooping the Colour 2026 saw members of the royal family out in London today for the historic parade, and it was Prince George who caught fans’ attention.

Trooping the Colour takes place in June every year. The parade has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

The parade saw King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales travel in a procession to Horse Guards Parade for the ceremony.

They then travelled back to Buckingham Palace for the historic balcony appearance.

Prince George’s height has stunned fans at Trooping the Colour (Credit: Photo by ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock)

Royal family’s Buckingham Palace balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour

After arriving back at the palace, the royal family stepped out onto the balcony to watch an RAF flypast.

It has always been one of the most memorable moments of the event.

King Charles and Queen Camilla stood in the centre, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children stood next to them.

The height on Prince George is just blowing my mind.

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence also made the balcony appearance, standing on the other side of the king and queen. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester joined them.

Finally, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, also joined the balcony appearance.

George appeared just slightly shorter than his mum, the Princess of Wales (Credit: Photo by ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock)

Prince George’s height shocks fans once again

During recent royal events, Prince George’s height has stolen the show. Many fans can’t believe how tall he’s getting.

George’s height is unknown. However, he’s catching up to the Princess of Wales who is reportedly 5’9″.

Following today’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, fans think he’s getting even taller as he stood just shy of his mum Princess Kate’s height.

George during last year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony (Credit: Cover Images)

One person said on X: “The height on Prince George is just blowing my mind.”

Another wrote: “Goodness. He’s really hit a growth spurt since we’ve seen him last. He’s going to be taller than William.”

A third added: “Good heavens! He’s been stretched upwards!”

Some fans spotted the Duke of Kent stood slightly further away from the royals on the balcony (Credit: BBC)

Duke of Kent ‘stands alone’ on balcony

Elsewhere, some royal fans were emotional after seeing the Duke of Kent, 90, standing slightly away from the rest of the royals during the flypast.

He stood just over from the Wales family, but had no other royals next to him.

One person said on X: “Why was the Duke of Kent standing by himself? He looked so alone. He was so loyal to the queen. It was so sad to see.”

Another sad fan added: “It is sad to see the Duke of Kent standing there all alone.”

Someone else wrote: “Why was the wonderful Duke of Kent right down one end of the balcony by himself? Couldn’t someone go and stand with him, or have him move over near the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. I was in tears, he looked so alone.”

However, the Duke of Kent was seen briefly stood with Sophie and Edward before the king and queen and other senior royals arrived on the balcony.

Meanwhile, others praised him for making the appearance each year. One gushed: “Wonderful to see the amazing Duke of Kent on the balcony. What an incredible man.”

Another wrote: “Oh my I just saw the Duke of Kent! So lovely to see him on the balcony!”

Read more: Trooping the Colour 2026: Princess Anne’s special role and why she doesn’t dress like the other royal ladies

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