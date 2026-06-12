Romeo Beckham’s heartbreaking confession about brother Brooklyn as David receives Walk of Fame 

Romeo Beckham has made a heartfelt confession about his brother Brooklyn, ahead of his dad David receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The footballer will be awarded his very own star on Friday (June 12). Wife Victoria is expected to be right by her husband’s side for the occasion on Hollywood Boulevard, as well as their two kids Cruz and Harper.

But one family member that is unlikely to make an appearance is son Brooklyn, following his feud with his famous family.

Now, David’s other son Romeo has appeared to extend an olive branch to Brooklyn. He’s revealed he “hopes” that he will show up to David’s big moment.

Brooklyn is estranged from his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Romeo Beckham’s sad admission about brother Brooklyn

It’s fair to say it’s been a dramatic few months for the Beckhams, following Brooklyn’s scathing statement against his family. The chef has reportedly only asked his parents, Victoria and David, to communicate with him through lawyers.

And recently, Brooklyn’s brother Romeo spoke about David’s upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was also quizzed on whether Brooklyn would be attending the milestone moment with the rest of his family.

As seen in a video on HELLO!, Romeo can be smiling as he walks down a street in Los Angeles ahead of his dad receiving his star. Romeo was then questioned about Brooklyn’s attendance.

Delivering an optimistic message, he simply responded: “I hope so. We love him. We love him.”

Romeo spoke about his brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David’s Hollywood Walk of Fame

When the news of David getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star broke, the reception was mixed. Many wondered why the former footballer was being awarded one.

To receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the person has to be nominated first in categories that cover work across film, television, radio and theatre.

Talking about David, Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement via the Walk of Fame website: “David Beckham’s recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup.

“Beckham’s role in elevating soccer’s profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honor especially meaningful.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn grabbed the world’s attention earlier this year following his bombshell Instagram statement about his mum and dad.

The eldest of their four kids, he accused his parents of ‘always putting Brand Beckham first’.

He even made shock claims that mum Victoria ‘danced inappropriately’ during his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz.

Read more: This Morning host Sian Welby faces backlash over comments about David Beckham: ‘Talk about two faced!’

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