This Morning host Sian Welby faces backlash over comments about David Beckham: ‘Talk about two faced!’

This Morning presenter Sian Welby was accused of being “two faced” on the show today after comments she made about David Beckham.

David turned 51 over the weekend, and wife Victoria celebrated by posting a picture of him in a pair of skimpy Speedos.

However, while Sian definitely wasn’t alone when it came to ogling the pic, her comments were too much for ITV Daytime viewers, it seems…

Craig Doyle and Sian Welby replaced Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenter Sian Welby ogles David Beckham

Sian was presenting This Morning alongside Craig Doyle today (May 4). The pair replaced regular hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Early on in the show, Sian – mum to toddler Ruby – and Craig discussed the picture of David in his tight red Speedos.

Sian said: “For research purposes we did ask to see this. Just for work purposes only. But we’re just going to leave it there, just in case anyone’s missed it and maybe we could do with a replay of it, just in case anyone looked away at that point.”

“You know where he keeps his wallet,” quipped Craig. “I’m not commenting,” showbiz reporter Tyler West said. “What was it, 50th?” said Sian stumbling over her words. “51st,” Tyler corrected her.

She then turned to Craig and asked: “Don’t know what you’re drinking and doing. How old are you now?”

“I wouldn’t wear Speedos,” the 55 year old said.

Although the comments were said in jest, viewers were immediately annoyed.

David Beckham in his Speedos (Credit: ITV/Instagram)

‘Objectification!’

One said: “Objectification. Imagine if that was a man commenting on a woman like that.” A second said: “Oh Sian please!”

A third also chipped in. “So Sian Welby hates when men ogle over women, yet it’s okay for her to ogle over David Beckham.”

They added: “Talk about two faced.”

‘Wish they were on more often’

Overall, though, Craig and Sian were a breath of fresh air for viewers switching on the show today.

“I like it when Craig and Sian get a chance to do the programme,” said one fan of the presenters. “Love Craig and Sian,” said another.

“Please make these two permanent on a Friday,” a third added.

A fourth said: “Great to see Sian and Craig , lovely presenters. They have great chemistry. Wish they were on more often.”

Read more: Cat Deeley divides This Morning viewers after hosting in semi-sheer white dress

So what did you make of Sian Welby’s comments on This Morning today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.