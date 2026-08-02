Strictly is heading into a new era, but fresh rumours claim the revamp has sparked backstage tension before the September launch.

The BBC unveiled five new professional dancers last weekend after a major cast shake-up. That move quickly sparked claims that some longer-serving pros feel uneasy about the show’s direction.

The new names are British-born Maddie Ingoldsby, 21, Canadian dancer Mark Karmalita, 22, Aleksandra Isaeva, 22, South African star Lethabo Monametsi, 23, and Italian-born Cristian Priori, 34.

Strictly’s five new professional dancers for the upcoming series The latest professional additions announced for Strictly are Maddie Ingoldsby, Mark Karmalita, Aleksandra Isaeva, Lethabo Monametsi and Cristian Priori. Maddie Ingoldsby, 21, is British-born.

Mark Karmalita, 22, is a Canadian dancer.

Aleksandra Isaeva, 22, joins the line-up as one of the new professionals.

Lethabo Monametsi, 23, is a South African dancer.

Cristian Priori, 34, is Italian-born. The five join after a wider cast refresh ahead of the new series.

They join after several established pros left the line-up. Karen Hauer, 44, Nadiya Bychkova, 36, Luba Mushtuk, 36, Gorka Marquez, 35, and Michelle Tsiakkas, 30, all exited the show.

The new dancers were announced (Credit: BBC)

Why are Strictly’s new faces causing such a stir?

A source told The Sun the new arrivals prompted plenty of chatter backstage.

They said: “There have been some very raised eyebrows behind the scenes when the show announced the five new pro dancers joining the series – and several people have commented about how young they are compared to the pros who were culled from the show earlier this summer. The feeling is, it all looks a bit ageist. The majority of the newcomers are in their early 20s, whereas the five who have let go from the series were all over 30, and the eldest of the axed stars is in her forties. There is a big age difference between Karen Hauer, who wasn’t invited back to the show at 44 years old, and newcomers like Maddie Ingoldsby, who is 21.”

The source stressed that nobody blames the new recruits. Instead, they claimed frustration centres on the wider refresh.

However, they added that no one holds it against the new recruits.

The insider also claimed first rehearsals stayed upbeat on the surface. But they added that ot’s been “hard for some of the longstanding pros.”

Strictly rumours meet a firm BBC response

Another insider strongly rejected the suggestion that age drove any decisions. They said: “The decisions made about the pro line-up had nothing to do with age. It’s just about changing things up and keeping it fresh.”

The source added that Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden are 37 and 35, whilst Neil Jones is 44, and they are still on the show.

“Across the industry, the majority of professional dancers are in their early 20s because, like athletes, they often retire early. On top of that, all five of the new pros are extremely experienced and respected in the industry. They are all decorated with multiple titles and have earned their stripes. They certainly haven’t been hired because they are young and sexy.”

When approached for comment, a BBC spokesperson told ED!: “This story is based on pure conjecture.”

An old Strictly debate has resurfaced again

This is not the first time Strictly has faced age-related criticism. Back in 2009, former judge Arlene Phillips left the panel, and Alesha Dixon replaced her after winning the show in 2007.

Previous age-related criticism linked to Strictly Strictly previously faced age-related criticism in 2009 when former judge Arlene Phillips left the panel and was replaced by Alesha Dixon, who had won the show in 2007. In 2020, Arlene Phillips said: “I’ve got the Freedom of Information and looking at the chaotic way that led up to it was shocking. Most is redacted.” She also said: “Nowadays, they could have given me the chance to resign or build a story around it. I didn’t have a contract that automatically rolled on to the next year, but I think it was handled so poorly.” The BBC denied that Arlene’s departure was linked to her age and said the change was part of a creative refresh.

Arlene later challenged how the exit unfolded. She said in 2020: “I’ve got the Freedom of Information and looking at the chaotic way that led up to it was shocking. Most is redacted. Nowadays, they could have given me the chance to resign or build a story around it. I didn’t have a contract that automatically rolled on to the next year, but I think it was handled so poorly.”

The BBC denied Arlene’s departure was linked to her age and said it came as part of a creative refresh

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