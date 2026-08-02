Holly Willoughby grew tearful in a deeply emotional new interview as she spoke to grieving mother Ellen Roome about the death of her 14-year-old son, Jools Sweeney.

The presenter appeared in the third episode of her YouTube series Together. This time, she stepped away from lighter celebrity chats and focused on a painful family story.

Ellen’s son Jools died in April 2022. His parents believe social media played a role in his death and have described it as an “online challenge gone wrong”.

Holly had an emotional time on her show (Credit: Holly Willoughby Together / YouTube)

Holly Willoughby could not hold back

As Ellen recounted what happened, Holly Willoughby repeatedly fought back tears. She told her guest: “It’s just so horrible, it’s just so horrible, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.”

Holly stayed visibly upset through much of the exchange. She then wiped away tears with a tissue after Ellen revealed she still watches an old video of Jools so she can hear his voice.

That moment clearly struck a nerve. Towards the end of the episode, Holly reflected on her own children.

Mother to Harry, 17, Belle, 15, and Chester, 11, she told Ellen: “I’m going to tell my kids all about it.”

She also said her children are “right in it”. Holly referred to how closely teenagers now live alongside social media.

Why this Holly Willoughby episode felt so different

So far, viewers had seen Holly making pasta with Stanley Tucci and playing “Snog, Marry, Avoid” with Katherine Ryan. This episode took a very different turn from the start.

It focused on Ellen’s campaign and her fight to reopen the inquest into Jools’ death. Earlier this month, a judge overturned the original inquiry.

What happened in the Jools Sweeney inquest case Jools Sweeney died in April 2022 aged 14. His mother, Ellen Roome, has said she believes social media played a role in his death and has described it as an online challenge gone wrong. Earlier in 2024, a judge overturned the original inquest into Jools’ death. The first inquiry reportedly lasted 23 minutes and heard no oral evidence. Ellen challenged the 2022 narrative conclusion through legal action against the senior coroner for Gloucestershire. Her legal team argued that a number of lines of inquiry had not been pursued. A fresh inquest means the circumstances of Jools’ death can be examined again.

That first inquiry lasted 23 minutes and heard no oral evidence. Ellen challenged the 2022 narrative conclusion by taking legal action against the senior coroner for Gloucestershire.

Her legal team argued that a “number of lines of inquiry” had not been pursued. That legal victory came just weeks before this emotional interview aired.

Elsewhere in the episode, Holly read out a letter from Lauren Cowell, wife of Simon Cowell, praising Ellen’s determination. The letter said: “I love you dearly. I’m endlessly proud of you, and I feel incredibly lucky to call you my friend,” before adding: “Thank you for your friendship, your honesty, your courage and your unwavering determination to make the world safer for our children.”

The comeback conversation is not going away

The episode also forms part of Holly Willoughby’s gradual return to public life. She stepped down from This Morning in October 2023 after the revelation of a plot to kidnap and murder her.

Holly Willoughby’s recent TV and streaming projects Holly Willoughby is a British television presenter whose best-known roles have included This Morning and Dancing on Ice. She stepped back from This Morning in 2023.

She has continued with other presenting work, including Dancing on Ice.

Her series Together launched on YouTube rather than a traditional broadcast channel.

The format marks a move toward a more lifestyle-led, digital-first project.

Her departure also came after months of turmoil around the ITV show. Former co-host Phillip Schofield admitted to lying about a relationship with a much younger colleague.

Holly recently said she is not worried about the reaction to her new project. She said: “I know I’m not everyone’s cup of tea. I know that, and that’s fine. I don’t want to try to convince people if they don’t want to watch.”

Referring to her stalking ordeal, she added: “I don’t fear what people think. I’ve had real fear, I know what that’s like. Your perspective changes after something like that.”

The first episode of Together drew 41,000 views on release day. Holly Willoughby’s channel has since passed 110,000 views in its first week.

Read more: Holly Willoughby admits she ‘should have had another baby’ after her ‘jealously’ over friend’s pregnancy

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