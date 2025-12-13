This Morning’s Sian Welby previously made a candid confession about the realities of parenting while balancing a career.

The presenter has become a regular on screens in recent years. From hosting This Morning to presenting Capital Breakfast radio with Jordan North and Chris Stark, Sian – who is on the Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball today (December 13) – has kept herself busy.

However, away from the TV sets, Sian became a mum for the first time back in June 2024 when she gave birth to daughter Ruby. Sian shares the tot with fiancé Jake Beckett. And, last month, the TV star shared her parenting struggles in a candid confession, revealing that some days she is “at absolute rock bottom”.

Sian became a mum for the first time a few years ago (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

This Morning’s Sian Welby on parenting struggles

In November, Sian took to Instagram where she admitted it was “really hard” balancing being a mum and her career.

“I know I’ve got a lot of parents following me, and I’m starting to feel guilt because I get a lot of DMs: ‘Oh, Siân how do you do it? The early mornings, the red carpets, the celebrities and that kind of thing,” she said.

Some days I am at absolute rock bottom.

“And I’m scared that it reflects something that isn’t real life because my Instagram is glossy and showbiz.

“The truth of it is, some days I am at absolute rock bottom, curled in a corner wondering how I’m gonna survive the next day, wondering how I’m gonna go into work and I just don’t want to add to any parenting pressure, you know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S I A N W E L B Y (@sianwelby)

Sian says ‘some days’ she’s ‘hanging by a thread’

Sian then told fans that she didn’t want them to think her Instagram was a full reflection of her life. She explained: “I’m not showing you the, you know, 48 hours of no sleep and the A&E trips. And then the massive work commitments and then choosing, is it work? Is it children? Is it childcare? Am I a good mum? I’m a bad mum, what am I doing?”

She went on: “I’m feeling like this all the time and I’m torn and I am struggling. And I’m not getting it right every time and there are some days when I’m hanging by a thread.”

Revealing she doesn’t want pity, Sian continued: “I’m just saying it so that you know that what you’ll see on Instagram obviously isn’t the full story and isn’t achievable.”

“If you don’t hear me on the radio or talking in podcasts, then you might just think that it’s been a breeze. It’s more that I just wanted to be real with you all and say it’s been really hard.”

Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday (December 13) at 4:50pm on ITV1.

