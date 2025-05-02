Sian Welby has revealed that she was worried she’d be dropped by This Morning after her announcement of being pregnant.

The TV and radio presenter, 38, announced her pregnancy in February 2024, weeks after joining This Morning. She gave birth to a daughter, Ruby, that June. She shares Ruby with her fiancé, Jake Beckett, a radio producer.

Sian appeared on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast (Credit: Happy Mum Happy Baby)

And now, she has told Giovanni Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast that she first kept her pregnancy a secret from the show’s bosses because she was worried about losing her position.

‘Will this put them off getting me in again?’

Sian explained: “When you first start a job, you think, ‘Nobody knows what I’m actually like, that I’m trustworthy,’ and you have to prove yourself. I felt like I had proven myself [on This Morning], that I can do this and that – when I got that first cover with Dermot [O’Leary], I knew I was pregnant but I didn’t tell anyone.”

She added: “In the back of my mind I was thinking, ‘If I tell them I’m pregnant, will this put them off getting me in again? And will they think I’m gonna be off for ages?’ So many women must feel [the same] in any job, especially if they’re starting a new one. It’s the fear that you’re going to be immediately judged or dropped or they’ll ask why you didn’t tell them.”

Sian, who began her presenting career when she was 19, said that she was 20 weeks pregnant while on This Morning and that the truth was nearly revealed when a pair of trousers ordered onto the show for her “came in a bit small.”

However, her fears about losing her role on the show never came true. She remains on the team alongside the likes of Dermot, Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley, and Alison Hammond.

Sian is back on This Morning after being pregnant

In fact, she returned to This Morning just days after giving birth, despite needing an emergency C-section. She said: “Yes I’m tired, I’m delirious. But it is the best thing I have ever done and I’m just absolutely over the moon. I’m in love, I’m loving every second despite it being absolute carnage at times.”

Sian, seen here with Dermot O’Leary, is a This Morning fixture (Credit: ITV)

In August, she appeared live from her home again to share her thoughts on Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague’s split.

Last month, she revealed to This Morning viewers that baby Ruby had recently said her first word. “I’ve been saying a word to her ever since she was born, hoping one day that she would say it back,” she said. “And last night, she said it back!”

The show then aired a video in which Sian films Ruby in her cot. Sian says “Hiya!” off-screen, prompting Ruby to repeat it back and then start giggling.

