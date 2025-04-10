This Morning star Sian Welby has revealed some adorable baby news.

The TV presenter, 38, has been a staple on the ITV show since 2023. Away from the TV studio, Sian is a proud mum to 10-month-old daughter Ruby – whom she shares with partner Jake Beckett.

And during an episode of This Morning this week, Sian shared with viewers that Ruby had spoken her very first word.

Sian shared some sweet baby news (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby reveals baby news on This Morning

On Thursday’s (April 10) episode of This Morning, presenters Dermot O’Leary and Sian were back at the helm.

Just minutes into the ITV show airing though, Sian issued an update on her adorable daughter, Ruby.

The radio and TV presenter revealed that Ruby had spoken her first word – and showed a video of the sweet moment.

“Something amazing happened to me last night,” Sian told her co-host Dermot.

She added: “I’ve got little baby Ruby and I’ve been saying a word to her ever since she was born, hoping one day that she would say it back – and last night, she said it back!”

This Morning then aired a video of the moment – which showed Sian filming Ruby in her cot. Off-screen, Sian could be heard saying: “Hiya!”

Ruby then repeated the word back before the tot started giggling along with her mum.

The presenter’s daughter spoke her first word (Credit: ITV)

Who is Sian Welby’s partner?

In August 2023, presenter Sian revealed she had got engaged to beau Jake Beckett.

Jake works for Heart Breakfast as a creative producer. Hosts on the radio show include the likes of Emma Bunton, Kelly Brook and Rochelle Humes.

Spilling the engagement story details on her Capital Breakfast show, Sian revealed the pair got engaged during day two of their Crete holiday.

Sian explained: “We always like to do a boat day where we hire a little boat and take it out on the water for a few hours. And so again, that wasn’t suspicious because I expected us to do that.”

She then said how Jake had put the ring “up the back of his T-shirt and then used the shorts and sort of tucked”.

Jake and Sian are parents to baby Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Sian on engagement to partner

Sian went on: “Then suddenly, he starts saying some really nice things, how we’ve been together. It clicked when he said: “So if I asked you to marry me, would you?” and I went: “What?!”

She added: “He didn’t go on one knee because we’re on the back of a boat. So there wasn’t a lot of room but he was sat on the back and it was it was romantic. It was really nice.

“He’d said a load of nice things and then at that point I looked up because I was lying down sunbathing. And then he had the ring in his hand and then I didn’t know what to say. I was all awkward then said ‘Oh my god yes!'”

