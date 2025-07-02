Singer Cheryl is reportedly set to make her TV comeback after five years on The Voice.

The Fight For This Love hitmaker is no stranger to a talent show. Between 2008 and 2015, she was an on-and-off judge on The X Factor. In 2019 and 2020, Cheryl served as a judge on the BBC television dance competition The Greatest Dancer.

Cheryl is set to make her talent show comeback on The Voice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chery to make TV ‘comeback’ on The Voice

As she prepares to make her talent show comeback, Cheryl is said to be teaming up with pal Will.i.am to be his guest mentor for the upcoming 14th series.

“Will.i.am and Cheryl first worked together 16 years ago and have remained good friends ever since,” a source alleged to The Sun.

“She was the obvious choice to mentor his team when the Battle Rounds return four years after being axed.”

They continued: “A lot has happened in Cheryl’s personal life since she was last working on a talent show — BBC’s The Greatest Dancer — so she’s taking baby steps to put herself back out there.”

Cheryl’s rumoured booking on the ITV show will be her first television appearance since Liam Payne’s death, with whom she shared a son, Bear.

During her time on The X Factor, Will.i.am joined Cheryl at Judges’ Houses in 2010.

The next series of The Voice is set to launch in early 2026. Bosses reportedly hope the Girls Aloud star will be interested in signing up for the show on a permanent basis.

Last month, it was announced that Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland would be replacing LeAnn Rimes as a coach.

Cheryl reportedly will join Will.i.am as a guest mentor (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fans react

While nothing has been confirmed, fans reacted to the news positively.

“I’m ready,” one user wrote on X.

“Been waiting for her to be back on our screens!!” another person shared.

“MOTHER IS BACK,” an excited fan remarked.

“So happy for her! I do hope she’s ok and healing from the past few months but I’m glad to see her back,” a fourth said.

