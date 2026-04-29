Loose Women star Judi Love came under fire during today’s edition of the show (Wednesday, April 29), as she was accused of defending shoplifters.

The comedian, 45, made her remarks about shoplifters during a segment on the rise of shoplifting in supermarkets – and how they could be linked to self-service checkouts.

Judi spoke about shoplifters (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Judi Love on shoplifters

During today’s show, Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter, Kelly Brook, and Judi discussed the head of M&S’s recent comments about how the rise in self-checkout machines in shops has led to a rise in shoplifting.

Janet explained that she sees it as there are three kinds of shoplifter – the middle-class type who steals a couple of little things after doing a big shop, organised gangs who steal to order, and people who are struggling financially.

However, Judi admitted that the conversation “annoyed” her.

“What annoys me about it, it’s a conversation taken away from what is the real fundamental issue here, that we’re dealing with? We’re a country dealing with poverty. Yes, and we’re talking about the middle-class now who can afford it and can take it, but if we look at the basis of this, it’s poverty,” she said.

Ruth fired back (Credit: ITV)

Judi hits back

The star then continued. “Real people who are struggling. Who can’t afford food. They are stealing food because they can’t afford it. And there’s no conversation around fixing that or dealing with that issue. We’ve jumped to the middle class who can afford it,” she said.

“If you said to my mum, she would have said there’s no excuses,” Ruth said. She then did an impression of her mum saying, “After the war, we had no money, we were on rations, we didn’t steal,” she said. “So it’s almost like saying, ‘Oh well, if you’re struggling, it’s okay to steal,” she then said.

“No, I’m not saying…It’s definitely not okay to steal, but I think we have to be honest that we have a serious issue when it comes to stealing, and it does boil down to the issue with money and people not surviving,” Judi said. “And I’m talking about people who are working two jobs, who haven’t had any form of crime or criminality in their life before.

“So until we address that conversation…it just frustrates me that we’ve jumped to this other conversation.”

Janet then went on to explain that there are organisations that help people deal with their finances if they are struggling.

Judi was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women fans slam Judi Love

Fans of the show were not impressed with Judi’s remarks and took to social media to slam her. It’s safe to say a lot of people didn’t share her viewpoint.

“JUDI LOVE STFU! – Making out shoplifting is just about poverty. They [shoplifters] do it for fun, woman!! Grow up!!” one viewer fumed.

“So Judi, why are they nicking the top brands and not basics? Grow up…,” another said.

“No excuses for stealing, sorry,” a third wrote.

“They’re too ashamed to ask for help, but not ashamed to steal? Get a [bleeping] grip…,” another added.

However, there were some in agreement. “Totally agree with Judi Love its because right or wrong people can’t afford it 90% of the time,” one fan tweeted.

Read more: ‘I’m your husband by the way!’ Loose Women star Denise Welch sparks relationship fears as husband Lincoln tells her ‘you obviously don’t live here anymore’

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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