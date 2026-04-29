‘I’m your husband by the way!’ Loose Women star Denise Welch sparks relationship fears as husband Lincoln tells her ‘you obviously don’t live here anymore’

Loose Women star Denise Welch has received a telling off from her husband Lincoln Townley after seeing him for just “nine seconds”.

Denise was warned by her hubby to remember that they are married, while being told “you obviously don’t live here anymore”.

The actress, 67, revealed the shock conversation between herself and Lincoln, 53, with fans on Instagram.

It’s enough to spark fears that their 13-year marriage is in trouble, so it is hoped Lincoln sent the message in jest.

Denise Welch has sparked fears for her marriage with text from husband Lincoln (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Denise Welch sparks relationship fears over message

Denise posted the text from her toyboy husband Lincoln on her Instagram Stories.

It read: You obviously don’t live here anymore, great to see you earlier for 9 seconds.

“I’m off to the gym, it’s down the road from here.

“I’m your husband by the way, thanks for reading this.”

Lincoln did sign off with a red heart emoji, just to soften the blow slightly.

Denise captioned the post: “When you’ve been particularly busy for the last 2 days and not checked in with your hubby enough.

“Sat in the doctors and get this text!!”

Denise added a couple of ‘crying with laughter’ emojis, insisting to fans that she is okay with his tone.

When did Denise marry Lincoln?

Denise and Lincoln tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in 2013.

They whisked friends and family over to the Algarve and said “I do” in the sunshine.

Denise told HELLO! at the time: “This is about being together forever.

“There’s no one who can make me happier. This is my fairytale.”

Lincoln has previously appeared alongside Denise on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Denise’s wedding came just one year after she split with her husband of 24-years, actor Tim Healy.

She announced the news of their separation on an episode of Loose Women, saying they were living separately but “remain friends”.

‘He’s changed our lives’

Denise and Tim, who starred together in Waterloo Road, have two sons together, Matty and Louis. Matty is the lead singer of the band The 1975.

Tim was actually her second husband, as Denise had also been married before.

She wed actor David Easter in 1983, although they divorced five years later.

At the end of last year, Denise revealed on Loose Women’s spin-off podcast that she and Lincoln had become grandparents.

Lincoln’s eldest child, Lewis, had become a dad to baby Theo with his wife Elizabeth.

“I’ve got Theo, my grandson, who has just changed our lives. We are obsessed with that child,” she admitted.

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