Coronation Street spoilers see Sam’s loved ones blame the Driscolls as he’s admitted to hospital

Coronation Street viewers watched heartbreaking scenes tonight (Friday, June 12) as Sam Blakeman was rushed to hospital following a mental health crisis that left Roy Cropper injured.

After Carla managed to find the troubled youngster and calm him down, Nick and the rest of Sam’s loved ones came together to make sure he got the help he desperately needed. But the aftermath of the distressing events is set to send shockwaves through the Street next week.

Carla ended up comforting Sam (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s mental health crisis rocks Coronation Street

In tonight’s episode, Sam became convinced that Will Driscoll was planning to kill him.

Arriving at the Rovers, Sam claimed he was there to collect Eva’s hair straighteners for Leanne. However, things soon took a worrying turn when he watched Will killing zombies in a video game.

Influenced by an ‘evil’ Roy hallucination, Sam became convinced that Will was using the game to practise killing him.

Terrified, Sam fled the pub and ran straight to Roy’s Rolls, locking himself inside as Will chased after him along the Street.

Once inside the cafe, Sam was confronted by two versions of Roy – the real Roy and a hallucination. The hallucinated Roy warned him not to trust the real one, insisting he was working with Will.

In a frightening moment, Sam lashed out and injured the real Roy. Nina arrived to open the cafe and found Roy with a cut to his face following the incident.

Sam then ran off once more, prompting residents to join forces in a desperate search for him. Carla eventually found him and was able to comfort him until Nick arrived.

Fearing that Sam was experiencing psychosis, Nick took him to hospital. There, Sam pleaded with his family not to leave him, convinced that people were trying to kill or poison him and terrified that something was seriously wrong.

Nick, Leanne and Toyah reassured him that they would get him the support he needed and help him recover.

Nick feels as though he’s failed his son (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tease major consequences after Sam’s ordeal

The emotional fallout continues next week, with Nick struggling as he waits for news about Sam’s condition.

Spoilers reveal that his worry soon turns to anger, with Nick becoming convinced that Megan’s court case is behind his son’s distress. Determined to place the blame somewhere, he rounds on Ben and Eva.

However, Nick is soon faced with the devastating reality of just how much Sam has been suffering. Seeing the impact on his son leaves him deeply shaken.

His anger then turns firmly towards Ben, as Nick accuses him of not uncovering Megan’s crimes sooner. He believes that if action had been taken earlier, Sam could have been spared much of the pain he is now dealing with.

As emotions continue to run high, Sam’s family and friends rally around him during an incredibly difficult time. And in a touching moment amid the turmoil, Sam makes a heartfelt request to his dad, telling Nick that he wants to see Roy.

With Sam’s recovery now the focus for those closest to him, next week’s episodes look set to deliver more emotional scenes as the family comes to terms with everything that has happened.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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