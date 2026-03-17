Coronation Street ITVX episode sees Sam reveal all about Megan’s grooming secret as fallout begins

Coronation Street fans watching Tuesday’s ITVX early release (March 17) saw tensions hit boiling point as Sam finally revealed the truth about Megan Walsh – and it didn’t take long for things to spiral.

After weeks of suspicion, Sam opened up at the hospital, leaving Leanne and Eva stunned as he exposed the secret relationship between Will and Megan. But when the family demanded answers face-to-face, Megan was quick to spin her own version of events.

Sam revealed the truth (Credit: ITV)

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Sam reveals all about Megan in Coronation Street

At the hospital, Nick, Leanne and Toyah rallied around Sam, desperate to understand what had been troubling him. They initially suspected school stress, but it soon became clear there was far more going on beneath the surface.

When Leanne Battersby got a moment alone with him, Sam finally admitted the real reason behind his distress – Will and Megan. However, Eva walked in mid-conversation, meaning Sam had no choice but to lay everything out in front of them both.

He explained that Will and Megan had been sleeping together and revealed he’d even tried to gather proof by secretly placing a camera in the flat.

Sam then shared Megan’s chilling warning – that if he dared expose her grooming secret, she’d turn the tables and brand him a ‘peeping Tom.’

Eva initially struggled to believe what she was hearing, convinced Sam must have got the wrong end of the stick. But Leanne stood firm, insisting Sam would never lie about something so serious.

Eva, Leanne and Toyah confronted Megan (Credit: ITV)

Leanne, Toyah and Eva take on Megan

Determined to get to the bottom of things, Leanne, Toyah and Eva later called Megan Walsh over to the pub, demanding to hear her side of the story.

Sensing exactly where the conversation was heading, Megan wasted no time in attempting to twist the narrative.

She claimed that Will had developed a crush on her and had tried to kiss her, something she said she’d kept quiet about despite rejecting him. According to Megan, her only mistake had been being too harsh on Sam – all in a bid to protect her career from being damaged by what she dismissed as a ‘teenage crush.’

Eva appeared to accept Megan’s explanation and told her she believed her, allowing Megan to leave. Megan then hurried off to meet Will, convinced she’d successfully smoothed things over with his family.

But away from Megan’s earshot, Eva wasn’t fooled. Far from it, she was furious and determined to see Megan face the consequences .

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