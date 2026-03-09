4 huge details as groomer Megan Walsh is exposed next week in Coronation Street

Coronation Street has dropped a dramatic new promo teasing that Megan Walsh’s shocking secret is finally about to explode onto the cobbles next week.

After weeks of suspicion and secretive behaviour, the fitness coach’s disturbing relationship with teen Will Driscoll looks set to be laid bare – and when the truth reaches his family, the fallout could be huge.

The Driscolls are determined to make Megan answer for what she’s done, but just how far will they go when the truth is finally out? Here are four key things to know before the explosive week unfolds.

The truth comes out (Credit: ITV)

1. Megan’s grooming is exposed in Coronation Street next week

The storyline surrounding Megan Walsh reaches a major turning point next week as her grooming is finally uncovered. The fitness coach has been secretly involved in an inappropriate relationship with her teenage student Will Driscoll, with the pair sleeping together behind his family’s back. Megan is also pregnant with Will’s baby.

In a bid to keep their secret hidden, Megan has started dating teacher Daniel Osbourne very publicly, hoping it will stop anyone from becoming suspicious.

However, Will isn’t the first pupil Megan has targeted. Former student Lee recently opened up to Will about his own past relationship with her, revealing that this troubling behaviour has happened before.

So far, the Driscolls have failed to spot the warning signs, despite Will and Megan’s lingering looks and secret meetings. But Sam Blakeman has been paying close attention – and he’s determined to expose her.

Next week, it appears he succeeds. By the end of the week, the Driscoll family know exactly what’s been going on after Sam reveals everything he knows to Leanne.

The Driscolls want Megan locked up (Credit: ITV)

2. Revenge

Once the truth is out, the Driscolls are furious – and they want Megan to face the consequences.

In the trailer, Eva and Ben are seen reacting with anger as they learn that ‘their son has been abused by a sexual predator.’

Eva makes it clear she wants justice, vowing to see Megan locked up for what she has done.

But things may not be so straightforward. Secret murderer Maggie is also determined to protect her grandson Will at any cost – raising the question of whether Megan will even make it to prison.

Will Megan face justice for her crimes, or could someone take matters into their own hands before that happens?

The trailer shows Sam in hospital (Credit: ITV)

3. Sam’s rushed to hospital

Sam Blakeman’s mission to bring Megan down comes with serious risks.

The young character ends up in hospital, with scenes showing Megan sitting beside his bed telling him he’s ‘been a very silly boy.’

Exactly how Sam ends up there hasn’t yet been revealed, but Megan appears strangely pleased by the situation.

Recently, Megan has also made Sam feel like he’s falling behind at school. As a result, he’s been taking unprescribed ADHD tablets. Could that decision be what leads to his hospital stay?

Megan’s in the April flashforward (Credit: ITV)

4. She sticks around

Even with the truth finally exposed, Megan doesn’t immediately disappear from the Street.

A flashforward set on April 23rd showed her still around on the night of Carla and Lisa’s wedding day. That places her among the five possible murder victims teased for that dramatic night.

How Megan manages to remain on the cobbles for so long after everything comes out remains unclear. But one thing is certain – her story is far from over.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

